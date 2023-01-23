Read full article on original website
David S Shuman obituary 1939~2023
David S Shuman, 83, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. Born April 4, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Clarence R. and Jane L. (Dayley) Shuman. David graduated from Mercersburg High School and served in the United States Marine...
Harold N Gingrich Jr. obituary 1951~2023
Mr. Harold N Gingrich Jr., 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at York Hospital in York, PA. Born June 9, 1951, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Harold, Sr., and Dorothy (Albright) Gingrich. Harold was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023
Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023
Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023
Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
Jerry E Owens obituary 1943~2023
Jerry E Owens, 79, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his family by his side. Born June 5, 1943 in Birchleaf, VA, he was the son of Caudle W. and Allene L. Viers Owens. Jerry...
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023
Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner 1948~2023
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner, age 74, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was born November 6, 1948 in Waynesboro. Sam graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1966. Early in his working career he began at the former J.J. Newberry Co. In 1969,...
Daniel Paul Linn Jr. obituary 1971~2023
Daniel Paul Linn Jr., 51, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 in his home, following a long illness. Born on July 12, 1971 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Daniel Paul Linn Sr. and Brenda (Forsyth) Linn. After high school Daniel attended Penn State University.
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Virginia Ann Gregory obituary 1928~2023
Virginia Ann Gregory (Duvall), 94, of Needmore peacefully passed away January 19, 2023 at the long-term care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg. Virginia was born on August 23, 1928 at Mercy Hospital in Altoona, PA. She was the daughter of Junia May Duvall and Ernest Howard Duvall.
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023
Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023
Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023
Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
Betty L Carnes obituary 1929~2023
Betty L Carnes (Clark), 93, a resident of Quincy Village in Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Born March 24, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey L. and Avis Mary (Allen) Clark, and widow of the late Victor A. Carnes, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.
Jeremy S Thompson obituary 1979~2023
Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
Shirley Ann Eberly obituary 1935~2023
Shirley Ann Eberly, age 87, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on June 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Pauline Cosey Miller. Mrs. Eberly was a 1953 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim...
