Franklin County Free Press

David S Shuman obituary 1939~2023

David S Shuman, 83, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. Born April 4, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Clarence R. and Jane L. (Dayley) Shuman. David graduated from Mercersburg High School and served in the United States Marine...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Richard Lee Wagaman Jr. 1958~2023

Mr. Richard Lee Wagaman Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard Wagaman, Sr. and Nancy Lee (Sheeley) Wagaman. He was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023

Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023

Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023

Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023

Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Niki J Summers obituary 1961~2023

Mrs. Niki J Summers (Helman), 61, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1961, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Gene D. Helman, Sr., and the late Virginia (Matthews) Helman. She and her husband of over 38 years, Mr....
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Virginia Ann Gregory obituary 1928~2023

Virginia Ann Gregory (Duvall), 94, of Needmore peacefully passed away January 19, 2023 at the long-term care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg. Virginia was born on August 23, 1928 at Mercy Hospital in Altoona, PA. She was the daughter of Junia May Duvall and Ernest Howard Duvall.
NEEDMORE, PA
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023

Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023

Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
CARLISLE, PA
Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023

Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Betty L Carnes obituary 1929~2023

Betty L Carnes (Clark), 93, a resident of Quincy Village in Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Born March 24, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey L. and Avis Mary (Allen) Clark, and widow of the late Victor A. Carnes, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Jeremy S Thompson obituary 1979~2023

Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Shirley Ann Eberly obituary 1935~2023

Shirley Ann Eberly, age 87, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on June 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Pauline Cosey Miller. Mrs. Eberly was a 1953 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim...
GREENCASTLE, PA
