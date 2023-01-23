This winter, many families are struggling to meet their most basic needs. According to Amy Hicks, Executive Director of United Way of Frankling County, “A combination of economic pressure and increased community need has created a perfect storm where more people than ever are needing assistance, at the same time that available assistance is stretched unsustainably thin by the magnitude of requests.” According to the PA 211 database, from December 5 to January 3 Franklin County had the highest rate of requests for housing and shelter in all of Pennsylvania. For assistance in all areas, Franklin County saw an increase of over 270 callers, or households, compared to previous year’s data in the same time frame.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO