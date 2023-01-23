ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg Council Seeks Volunteers for Southgate Neighborhood Advisory Committee

On November 14, 2022, Town Council of the Borough of Chambersburg established the Southgate Neighborhood Overlay District, which provides less restrictive Zoning and other land use regulations for attached dwellings, yard setbacks, lot coverage, lot access to public streets, off-street parking and stormwater management within a 33-acre area surrounding the Southgate Shopping Center. Please see attached Zoning Map that includes the Southgate Neighborhood Overlay District boundary.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Helping Families Stay Warm, Fed, and Sheltered Through Winter

This winter, many families are struggling to meet their most basic needs. According to Amy Hicks, Executive Director of United Way of Frankling County, “A combination of economic pressure and increased community need has created a perfect storm where more people than ever are needing assistance, at the same time that available assistance is stretched unsustainably thin by the magnitude of requests.” According to the PA 211 database, from December 5 to January 3 Franklin County had the highest rate of requests for housing and shelter in all of Pennsylvania. For assistance in all areas, Franklin County saw an increase of over 270 callers, or households, compared to previous year’s data in the same time frame.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania home construction down 60% from 2004 peak

Pennsylvania has struggled to build more housing in both its cities and rural towns, according to a new report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. Since the peak of rural and urban housing development in 2004, approved housing permits have plummeted. Rural Pennsylvania had 6,555 housing permits authorized per 100,000 residents in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Friends of Legal Services Book Drop-Off Days Scheduled for Feb 11th and March 4th

The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group has scheduled two giant Book Drop-Off Days on Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, March 4, from 9AM to 1PM at the Chambersburg Mall. “We’d love to get your new and used books, plus CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the group. “Just follow the signs to our storeroom door and volunteers will happily receive your books. And please feel free to stay and volunteer to help us with the next couple of carloads!”
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Luminest Cuts Ribbon for Homes in Waynesboro

First Time Home Buyer homes are now complete and ready for purchase in Waynesboro PA. These two units will consist of two very similar three-bedroom homes. The homes will be two story structures with vinyl siding, a front porch and front yard setback to match the neighborhood’s existing housing. The two homes will be sold to perspective buyers below 80% area median income. Buyers will be offered down payment and closing cost assistance.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution Wednesday

Ahead of snowy conditions and cold temperatures across most of the state tonight and tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. PennDOT...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
