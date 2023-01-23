Read full article on original website
Chambersburg Council Seeks Volunteers for Southgate Neighborhood Advisory Committee
On November 14, 2022, Town Council of the Borough of Chambersburg established the Southgate Neighborhood Overlay District, which provides less restrictive Zoning and other land use regulations for attached dwellings, yard setbacks, lot coverage, lot access to public streets, off-street parking and stormwater management within a 33-acre area surrounding the Southgate Shopping Center. Please see attached Zoning Map that includes the Southgate Neighborhood Overlay District boundary.
Helping Families Stay Warm, Fed, and Sheltered Through Winter
This winter, many families are struggling to meet their most basic needs. According to Amy Hicks, Executive Director of United Way of Frankling County, “A combination of economic pressure and increased community need has created a perfect storm where more people than ever are needing assistance, at the same time that available assistance is stretched unsustainably thin by the magnitude of requests.” According to the PA 211 database, from December 5 to January 3 Franklin County had the highest rate of requests for housing and shelter in all of Pennsylvania. For assistance in all areas, Franklin County saw an increase of over 270 callers, or households, compared to previous year’s data in the same time frame.
Pennsylvania home construction down 60% from 2004 peak
Pennsylvania has struggled to build more housing in both its cities and rural towns, according to a new report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. Since the peak of rural and urban housing development in 2004, approved housing permits have plummeted. Rural Pennsylvania had 6,555 housing permits authorized per 100,000 residents in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Wolf Administration Outlines Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking
Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were joined by other advocates today to discuss human trafficking, outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases, and offer resources for survivors.
Encourage Pennsylvanians to Test Their Homes for Radon Gas
Leaders from the Pennsylvania departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Health (DOH) were joined today by a lung cancer survivor to encourage Pennsylvanians to do a simple test for radon in their homes as part of National Radon Action Month. “Forty percent of homes in Pennsylvania have a higher level...
Friends of Legal Services Book Drop-Off Days Scheduled for Feb 11th and March 4th
The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group has scheduled two giant Book Drop-Off Days on Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, March 4, from 9AM to 1PM at the Chambersburg Mall. “We’d love to get your new and used books, plus CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the group. “Just follow the signs to our storeroom door and volunteers will happily receive your books. And please feel free to stay and volunteer to help us with the next couple of carloads!”
Howard Clifford “Chic” Hutton 1928~2023
Mr. Howard Clifford “Chic” Hutton, 94, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 believing John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Willis Clayton Ritchey obituary 1931~2023
Willis Clayton Ritchey, 91, of Chambersburg, PA went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 14, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. Born September 18, 1931 in Yellow Creek, Bedford County, PA he was a son of the late Clayton and Alma Bollman Ritchey. After graduating from Yellow Creek...
Luminest Cuts Ribbon for Homes in Waynesboro
First Time Home Buyer homes are now complete and ready for purchase in Waynesboro PA. These two units will consist of two very similar three-bedroom homes. The homes will be two story structures with vinyl siding, a front porch and front yard setback to match the neighborhood’s existing housing. The two homes will be sold to perspective buyers below 80% area median income. Buyers will be offered down payment and closing cost assistance.
PA’s corporate tax rate begins years-long descent
Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax rate decreased 1 percentage point on Jan. 1 as the state begins a decade-long campaign to stimulate business growth within its borders. The state’s 9.99% CNIT, one the highest in the nation, decreased to 8.99% in the new year. The policy change comes six...
Upcoming Ribbon Cuttings in Franklin County
There are some upcoming ribbon cutting events this month. Get out there and show your appreciation for these local businesses at their celebrations. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2 – 2:30 p.m. 5210 Molly Pitcher Hwy, Chambersburg. Help us celebrate Vinnie’s on 11’s one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony....
Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution Wednesday
Ahead of snowy conditions and cold temperatures across most of the state tonight and tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. PennDOT...
