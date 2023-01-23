Read full article on original website
Doctors make shock diagnosis after mum says newborn looked nothing like her
Doctors were able to diagnose a baby with an incredibly rare condition after a mum noticed that her newborn looked nothing like her. Mum Hannah Doyle, 36, says that her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong when she held her baby boy Zander. He didn't look like her or...
Teen girl has 12 molars pulled at age 17 when her mother tries to pray away her tooth decay in lieu of dental work
Praying doesn't always work. My grandmother fully believed in the power of prayer; that's how my mother lost her molars at an early age. When my mother began having pain in her mouth as a teen, my grandmother begged all the saints in heaven to repair her teeth instead of taking her to the dentist's office. My grandmother lit candles and placed them on the makeshift altar in her bedroom.
Albany Herald
A common nail salon tool may cause DNA damage and mutations in human cells, research finds
Radiation from nail dryers may damage DNA and cause cancer-causing mutations in human cells, a new study has found — and that might have you wondering whether your regular gel mani-pedi is worth the risk. Some dermatologists say the findings, in a study published January 17 in the journal...
Albany Herald
Deaths in pregnant or recently pregnant women have risen, especially for unrelated causes such as drug poisoning and homicide
The mortality rate of pregnant and recently pregnant women in the United States rose almost 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to a new study. The study, published Friday in JAMA Network Open, analyzed information on 4,535 deaths collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics from 2019 to 2020. The researchers looked at deaths in women who were pregnant or were within a year of giving birth.
