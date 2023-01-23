ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma DHS announces extra emergency SNAP benefits to expire

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced that the extra emergency SNAP benefits put in place during the pandemic will soon expire. Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. Now, that extra assistance so many have relied on will soon come to an end.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jake Wells

Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
southwestledger.news

Campaign supporting recreational marijuana visits Lawton

LAWTON — Under Oklahoma law, people who are convicted of using recreational marijuana could find it more difficult to land a job, get a credit card or apply for a student loan. But Oklahoma will stop prosecuting people for minor marijuana offenses if voters approve State Question 820, which...
LAWTON, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma PAC to battle anti-trans legislation

A Waurika attorney is launching a new political action committee designed to fight an influx of anti-transgender legislation at the state Capitol. Brittany Novotny says she hopes that her Securing Liberty PAC can successfully advocate on behalf of transgender Oklahomans. Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to block children and some...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New center provides advice, resources to Oklahoma businesses

STILLWATER, Okla. — A new center opened up on Oklahoma State University's campus to give consulting resources and advice to businesses across the state. The university's Spears School of Business now houses the Center for the Future of Work. Rebecca Eastham, the executive director of the the center, said this was a project that was much needed since the COVID-19 pandemic caused economic issues across the globe, and it will help businesses make the best choices moving forward.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Tribal Healthcare Investments

(Oklahoma) — Healthcare is in crisis nationally. There is a shortage of both doctors and nurses, especially in rural communities, that has a major impact on all Oklahomans. Tribes across the state are investing millions to not only offset this problem, but also to develop medical innovations that will help both Native and Non-Native communities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Proposed Legislation Could Eliminate Federal Funding For Schools

Proposed legislation at the Oklahoma State Capitol could phase out federal funding for pre-k through 12th grade in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would remove federal funding, and would possibly need the state to use state funds instead. Oklahoma received more than $39 million in federal education relief funds in 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE

