southwestledger.news
Oklahoma awaits clarification of issues before proceeding on federal well-plugging program
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is awaiting clarification from the U.S. Department of the Interior before proceeding with a Biden administration program to seal hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells throughout the state using federal funds. Oklahoma received an initial payment of $25 million last August...
KOCO
Oklahoma DHS announces extra emergency SNAP benefits to expire
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced that the extra emergency SNAP benefits put in place during the pandemic will soon expire. Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. Now, that extra assistance so many have relied on will soon come to an end.
KOCO
Oklahoma bill to provide more financial help for birth mothers of adoptive children
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill seeking more financial help for birth mothers of adoptive children. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Senate Bill 187, which was filed by state Sen. George Burns, would increase the amount of living and transportation...
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
KOCO
Supporters gearing up for upcoming Oklahoma special election on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters are a little more than a month away from making a decision on whether recreational marijuana will be legal in the Sooner State. On March 7, Oklahomans will cast their ballot on State Question 820. With Election Day approaching, supporters held a kickoff party Thursday night.
Oklahoma lawmaker calling to reject federal money for schools
One Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for the state to eliminate all federal education money in Oklahoma.
KOCO
New bill at state Capitol aims to change how education is funded in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill at the state Capitol aims to change how education is funded in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would replace federal dollars with state funds. KOCO 5 spoke with officials on both sides of the issue to see how they think it would impact schools across the state.
KOCO
Number of Oklahoma sheriffs won't enforce rule banning stabilizing braces on certain pistols
OKLAHOMA CITY — Numerous Oklahoma sheriffs say they won't enforce a new rule from the U.S. Department of Justice banning stabilizing braces on certain pistols. A lawyer in Oklahoma City says sheriffs can decide not to enforce a federal ruling in their community if they feel it is unconstitutional.
southwestledger.news
Campaign supporting recreational marijuana visits Lawton
LAWTON — Under Oklahoma law, people who are convicted of using recreational marijuana could find it more difficult to land a job, get a credit card or apply for a student loan. But Oklahoma will stop prosecuting people for minor marijuana offenses if voters approve State Question 820, which...
Oklahoma PAC to battle anti-trans legislation
A Waurika attorney is launching a new political action committee designed to fight an influx of anti-transgender legislation at the state Capitol. Brittany Novotny says she hopes that her Securing Liberty PAC can successfully advocate on behalf of transgender Oklahomans. Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to block children and some...
All Oklahoma veterans now have access to free mental health crisis services
Veterans in Oklahoma and across the country can now get free, life-saving mental health services in times of crisis.
US Secretary of Education coming to Oklahoma
On Thursday, Cardona will be in Oklahoma City to visit a career and technical program and speak with students and tribal leaders.
OK Corporation Commission holds hearing on fuel cost increases
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission had its first of three hearings on Thursday after one commissioner is skeptical about 2021 fuel costs.
KOCO
New center provides advice, resources to Oklahoma businesses
STILLWATER, Okla. — A new center opened up on Oklahoma State University's campus to give consulting resources and advice to businesses across the state. The university's Spears School of Business now houses the Center for the Future of Work. Rebecca Eastham, the executive director of the the center, said this was a project that was much needed since the COVID-19 pandemic caused economic issues across the globe, and it will help businesses make the best choices moving forward.
KOCO
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
KOCO
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end next month
Officials are reminding Oklahoma residents that emergency SNAP benefit payments are coming to an end.
1600kush.com
Tribal Healthcare Investments
(Oklahoma) — Healthcare is in crisis nationally. There is a shortage of both doctors and nurses, especially in rural communities, that has a major impact on all Oklahomans. Tribes across the state are investing millions to not only offset this problem, but also to develop medical innovations that will help both Native and Non-Native communities.
News On 6
Proposed Legislation Could Eliminate Federal Funding For Schools
Proposed legislation at the Oklahoma State Capitol could phase out federal funding for pre-k through 12th grade in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would remove federal funding, and would possibly need the state to use state funds instead. Oklahoma received more than $39 million in federal education relief funds in 2022.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker warns of scammers impersonating sheriff's deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker, who was a target of scammers this week, issued a warning to Oklahomans on Thursday. A scammer called Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, pretending to be a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office. The scammer said Treat missed a court date and had a warrant out for his arrest.
