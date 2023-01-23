STILLWATER, Okla. — A new center opened up on Oklahoma State University's campus to give consulting resources and advice to businesses across the state. The university's Spears School of Business now houses the Center for the Future of Work. Rebecca Eastham, the executive director of the the center, said this was a project that was much needed since the COVID-19 pandemic caused economic issues across the globe, and it will help businesses make the best choices moving forward.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO