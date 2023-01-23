Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule
In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
Could Psychedelics Be Missouri's Next Drug Frontier?
One GOP legislator hopes to pave a way for those with treatment-resistant illnesses to try psychedelics as a cure
Missouri to reclaim 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mines
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is expected to reclaim more than 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mine sites across the state.
stlmag.com
As marijuana becomes easier to access in Missouri, here are some things to consider before trying it for medicinal purposes
Maybe you’ve got chronic back pain. Or you’re too nauseated by chemotherapy or pregnancy to keep food down. Or you suffer from insomnia. Should you try marijuana?. For the past two and a half years, Missourians interested in sampling cannabis for medicinal purposes have been able to do so legally. They’ve just needed to report a qualifying condition to a doctor and obtain a state-issued patient card. In 2023, those bureaucratic steps will no longer be necessary: Thanks to the recent passage of Amendment 3, anyone over 21 will be able to walk into a dispensary and buy the drug in its various forms—flower, edibles, tinctures, etc.—almost as easily as you can walk into a Walgreens and buy Tylenol.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready […] The post Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri among worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Missouri ranked among the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, while Kansas was one of the best, according to a new report from Wallethub.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN PREPARATION OF FORECASTED SEVERE WINTER WEATHER
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-02, activating the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather that is forecasted to begin across Missouri. The Order also extends the existing State of Emergency established in Executive Order 22-08 and later modified and extended in 22-11....
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
FOX2now.com
Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special …. A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished...
Effingham Radio
Participants From Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri Sought for April 16 Blessing of the Squad Cars at Southern Illinois’ Bald Knob Cross
Participants are being sought for the inaugural tri-state Blessing of the Squad Cars scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at the Bald Knob Cross Cross of Peace in southern Illinois’ Union County. The gates open at 10 a.m. and the event will conclude at 2 p.m. All of the police...
KFVS12
Power outages reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - The numbers are going down, but thousands of people in southeast Missouri are still waiting for the lights to come back on. Crews are making progress in restoring power to customers after Tuesday night’s and Wednesday morning’s winter storm hit the Heartland. Heavy, wet snow and...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program
Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
933kwto.com
Governor Activates the MO National Guard
Governor Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather striking Missouri. The activation will end on February 28, unless otherwise terminated or extended.
Missouri lawmakers urged to act fast on state worker pay raise
Gov. Parson is asking lawmakers to approve a pay boost for state workers as soon as possible with 7,000 job openings across state government.
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
