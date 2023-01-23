Maybe you’ve got chronic back pain. Or you’re too nauseated by chemotherapy or pregnancy to keep food down. Or you suffer from insomnia. Should you try marijuana?. For the past two and a half years, Missourians interested in sampling cannabis for medicinal purposes have been able to do so legally. They’ve just needed to report a qualifying condition to a doctor and obtain a state-issued patient card. In 2023, those bureaucratic steps will no longer be necessary: Thanks to the recent passage of Amendment 3, anyone over 21 will be able to walk into a dispensary and buy the drug in its various forms—flower, edibles, tinctures, etc.—almost as easily as you can walk into a Walgreens and buy Tylenol.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO