TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Kolb Road at Speedway Boulevard is seeing traffic flow this morning for the first time since a water main break on Dec. 12, 2022. Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham provided an update to the on-going project Thursday, saying the roadway was due to re-open to traffic Friday night. It opened Friday around 11 a.m., a few hours ahead of the schedule given by Cunningham.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO