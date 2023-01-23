Read full article on original website
Trailer Park Prophet
3d ago
People are still in their old state of mind thinking Tucson is safe to jaywalk like it was 15-20 years ago with 2 1/2 cars on the road. The population of Tucson has quadrupled by today and streets are filled with cars everywhere.
KOLD-TV
Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson in late 2021. The Tucson Police Department said Manfred G. Rivas, 49, was hit near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Dec. 31, 2021. The TPD said Rivas was hit by two vehicles and neither remained at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Man hit by train near Interstate 10 and Houghton in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by a train near Interstate 10 and Houghton Road in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 26. The Tucson Police Department did not give updates on the man’s condition. An attempt to reach Union Pacific was not immediately successful. Copyright 2023...
Man found dead in parking lot near 6th Avenue
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive man in a parking lot. The incident occurred on Jan. 24 around 3 a.m.
Man hit by train near Houghton Road
The Tucson Police Department is on the scene after a man got run over by a train. It occurred near South Houghton Road north of I-10 on Thursday evening.
KGUN 9
Northbound Kolb Road re-opens to traffic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Kolb Road at Speedway Boulevard is seeing traffic flow this morning for the first time since a water main break on Dec. 12, 2022. Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham provided an update to the on-going project Thursday, saying the roadway was due to re-open to traffic Friday night. It opened Friday around 11 a.m., a few hours ahead of the schedule given by Cunningham.
Police identify suspect, deputy in Swan Falls shootout
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released more information about an officer-involved shooting Sunday, Jan. 22 on Swan Falls Way.
Mom of 21-year-old hit by three cars speaks out
Last year, nearly half of the traffic-related fatalities in Tucson were pedestrian deaths, according to the Tucson Police Department.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
Police: Man drives without license, passenger dies following car crash
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash which led to the death of 27-year-old Taylor Miller.
Suspect, officer who shot him in Jan. 15 incident identified
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified a man who was hospitalized after a Tucson police officer shot him Sunday,Jan. 15 at a Prudence Road apartment complex.
KOLD-TV
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
KOLD-TV
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
Car crash closes intersection of Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road
The Tucson Police Department has responded to a crash involving a woman pedestrian. Drivers are to avoid the area as the intersection is closed.
fox10phoenix.com
Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
KOLD-TV
Northbound Kolb Road reopens after extended closure for water main repairs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northbound Kolb Road reopened Friday, Jan. 27, after being closed in early December because of damage from a broken water main. The break in a 24-inch wide main happened Dec. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Man shot at Silverbell Road sports bar dies in custody
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell Monday around 10:15 p.m. After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
KOLD-TV
Plea For Help: Victims now have better chance to be heard by judges
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Efforts continue to fix flaws in the Pima County Pretrial system after 13 News discovered a breakdown in victim notifications after an arrest. The Pima County Sheriff has vowed to fix the problems that existed in his department. This all stems from our investigation...
Benson HS lifts lockdown following Border Patrol search
According to Benson police, the U.S. Border Patrol reported two vehicles dropped off 15 undocumented migrants just west of the school at 360 S. Patagonia Street.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after an armed suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers,...
