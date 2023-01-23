ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

People are still in their old state of mind thinking Tucson is safe to jaywalk like it was 15-20 years ago with 2 1/2 cars on the road. The population of Tucson has quadrupled by today and streets are filled with cars everywhere.

KOLD-TV

Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson in late 2021. The Tucson Police Department said Manfred G. Rivas, 49, was hit near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Dec. 31, 2021. The TPD said Rivas was hit by two vehicles and neither remained at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man hit by train near Interstate 10 and Houghton in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by a train near Interstate 10 and Houghton Road in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 26. The Tucson Police Department did not give updates on the man’s condition. An attempt to reach Union Pacific was not immediately successful. Copyright 2023...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Northbound Kolb Road re-opens to traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Kolb Road at Speedway Boulevard is seeing traffic flow this morning for the first time since a water main break on Dec. 12, 2022. Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham provided an update to the on-going project Thursday, saying the roadway was due to re-open to traffic Friday night. It opened Friday around 11 a.m., a few hours ahead of the schedule given by Cunningham.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in Pima County jail cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Plea For Help: Victims now have better chance to be heard by judges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Efforts continue to fix flaws in the Pima County Pretrial system after 13 News discovered a breakdown in victim notifications after an arrest. The Pima County Sheriff has vowed to fix the problems that existed in his department. This all stems from our investigation...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

