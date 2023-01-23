ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

theadvocate.com

Stepping out of SEC play, LSU seeks to end seven-game slide against Texas Tech

After losing seven games in a row in Southeastern Conference play, a nonconference game might be just what the LSU basketball team needs. A brutal stretch that had Matt McMahon’s team playing seven Quad 1 games and a Quad 2 game came to an end with a 60-40 loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night, signaling the start of a one-week break from the SEC grind.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College

Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area

After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man to be resentenced in murder police say he committed as youth in 1985

More than six years after Rodney Tolliver’s life sentence in a 1985 murder case was vacated, the Lafayette man may finally receive a new sentence. Tolliver, now 54, was sentenced in 2007 to life imprisonment without parole by a unanimous jury after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1985. The victim, 70-year-old Yolande Theriot, was found raped and murdered in her home, where investigators believe she was suffocated with a pillow following a sexual assault, according to court records.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

La. Literature: Barry Ancelet's essays bring readers to rural Mardi Gras

"From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs" by Dr. Barry Jean Ancelet, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, 234 pages. Ancelet shares 40-plus years of firsthand knowledge in "From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs." The new book, a comprehensive collection of...
LAFAYETTE, LA

