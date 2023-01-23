Keeping and using bacon fat has been a revelation. For a person that eats a lot of bacon – my wife and I even acknowledged it in our wedding vows – my ignorance regarding the re-use of rendered bacon fat and grease was startling. I had no idea the range of uses that the fat from crispy delicious bacon could provide in the kitchen. I never thought much about it, either sopping up grease and fat with bread for the puppies, wiping the pan out with paper towels, or putting it in a glass jar with other discarded oils for later disposal.

