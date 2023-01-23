ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Another round of winter weather possible next week

Oklahomans are preparing for another possible round of winter weather next week, but the conditions may not be as bad as some fear. For many Oklahomans, hearing the word "ice" takes them back to the historic storm in 2020. But there are multiple reasons ice in January differs from ice in October.
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected

ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma

A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

ODOT crews making sure roads stay clear for morning commute

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews is making sure the roads stay clear for the morning commute. ODOT said they are going to continue monitoring the roads over the next couple of hours. "They will be out very early tomorrow morning to check bridges and spot...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow

Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Winter Storm Moves Through Oklahoma

Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through Wednesday morning. The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast. Locally higher amounts are expected in the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across a large part of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma couple gets new home tailored to their needs

Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home on Thursday to a couple who previously struggled to find one that fit their needs. Darin and Alyson Smith met in college, but they have had a hard time in the past finding a place that they can easily navigate. Darin is in a wheelchair, and Alyson struggles with balance.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming

Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
OKLAHOMA STATE

