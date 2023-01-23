Read full article on original website
Another round of winter weather possible next week
Oklahomans are preparing for another possible round of winter weather next week, but the conditions may not be as bad as some fear. For many Oklahomans, hearing the word "ice" takes them back to the historic storm in 2020. But there are multiple reasons ice in January differs from ice in October.
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
Oklahoma roads too warm for snow to stick during recent winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — The winter weather is over in the state for now, with much of the snow melting on Wednesday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates explains why the roads never got bad during the recent weather, but we may not be so lucky soon. Open the video player...
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
How to make homemade de-icer for Tuesday snowstorm
The first big snowstorm of 2023 will arrive in Oklahoma on Tuesday. KFOR is looking out for you with an old but new way to prepare.
Several inches of snow fall in Oklahoma as winter storm moves across state
Numerous counties across the state are under a winter weather warning as wet, heavy snow is moving through Oklahoma. Below was a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma. KOCO 5's coverage of the winter weather event has ended. 5 p.m. Tuesday Update: Some Oklahoma school districts have...
Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma
A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
ODOT crews making sure roads stay clear for morning commute
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews is making sure the roads stay clear for the morning commute. ODOT said they are going to continue monitoring the roads over the next couple of hours. "They will be out very early tomorrow morning to check bridges and spot...
Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow
Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
Winter Storm Moves Through Oklahoma
Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through Wednesday morning. The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast. Locally higher amounts are expected in the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across a large part of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Oklahoma couple gets new home tailored to their needs
Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home on Thursday to a couple who previously struggled to find one that fit their needs. Darin and Alyson Smith met in college, but they have had a hard time in the past finding a place that they can easily navigate. Darin is in a wheelchair, and Alyson struggles with balance.
Snow Expected To End Overnight, Road Conditions To Improve Quickly
A winter storm on Tuesday brought snow and rain to parts of the state. News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel said snow will continue falling in the evening and come to an end sometime overnight. Expect flurries and drizzle to end by sunrise on Wednesday, except for the far west side...
Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming
Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
WATCH: David Payne Discusses Oklahoma Winter Snow Storm
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne discussed Tuesday's snow storm in a Facebook Live on Monday. In this video, David talks about timing of the snow and how much will fall. He also talks about possible poor road conditions and school closings potential.
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
When is snow expected to fall in Texoma
With winter weather in Texoma and forecasted snow accumulation for a majority of the viewing area, you may be wondering when all the snow is going to start falling.
Bare bones to beautiful jewelry, Oklahoma artist wastes nothing
Mountain Bird sells her buffalo bone jewelry at Pow Wows all over Oklahoma.
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
