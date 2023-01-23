Read full article on original website
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
Andalusia Star News
Mizell Memorial Hospital holds grand opening for new orthopedic center
The Opp Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon connecting for Mizell Memorial Hospital’s new orthopedic center in Opp on Friday, Jan. 20. The orthopedic center, which is located on the second floor at Mizell, will be under the direction of orthopedic surgery specialist Dr. Sean Owen.
WSFA
Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
wtvy.com
New church launches in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County students commit to life, love
Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Crenshaw County School System launched the Love Like Lexie Project (LLL) on Jan. 12, beginning a series of assemblies...
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
elmoreautauganews.com
American Freight Store Hosts Grand Opening in Prattville
PRATTVILLE – With work from home and more remote jobs being utilized than ever before, the demand for affordable home furnishings such as furniture, mattresses and appliances is at an all-time high. Answering the call in Prattville is American Freight – a national home retail store known for its everyday low prices on brand name, quality home furnishings. Located at 1890 East Main St., the new store held a grand opening on January 13.
Troy Messenger
Salvation Army Camp stew sale underway
Even though Mother Nature is teasing us a bit right now, it’s still camp stew weather. And, the Pike County Salvation Army’s “best camp stew around” is now available for sale with pickup on February 2. “It’s a long time from February until November when it’s...
wdhn.com
Dothan church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote.
lowndessignal.com
When giants fall, communities mourn together
Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
wtvy.com
Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
WSFA
MPD holds media briefing with ‘special announcement’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police held a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch the full press conference below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Whitewater “80%” Complete
According to Lead Engineer on the Montgomery Whitewater project , Scott Shipley, the project is around 80% complete, and on track for its Memorial Day weekend opening date. Crews are entering the final stages of construction, “everything we do from here on out is to tidy yup what you see out here,” says Scott Shipley, Lead Engineer.
Troy Messenger
Covenant Christian School scores high on SAT-10
According to a release from the school, Troy’s Covenant Christian School students earned high scores on the most recent achievement test. The achievement scores show that students in each grade level perform on or above grade level in reading. The private school in Troy – which was founded in 1983 – teaches children in Pre-K through sixth grade. Each student in second through sixth grade took the achievement test.
Troy Messenger
TB&T Athletes of the Week (Jan. 20-26)
Cross averaged 23.5 points per game this week as Charles Henderson won its seventh and eighth straight wins this week. Cross scored a season-high 36 points in a lopsided win over Park Crossing on Tuesday in which he hit eight three-pointers. FEMALE. Taniyah Green. Pike County High School. Green averaged...
wdhn.com
Parking lot closure in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A parking lot located in downtown Dothan will be closed on Monday. On Monday, January 30, The Houston County Commission will change the parking for the county’s Administration Building located at 462 North Oates Street in Dothan. The parking lot closure is necessary for...
wtvy.com
Dothan railroad crossing closed beginning January 23
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The railroad track crossing on East Burdeshaw Street, near the intersection of Sunset Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, January 23, 2023, due to work on the railroad tracks. The closure will start at the end of the day and continue through Tuesday, January 24, 2023,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Work begins on new Beeline Convenience Store on Hwy. 14 in Millbrook
If you have noticed recent activity, and equipment in place on Hwy. 14 near New Life Academy, construction is finally set to begin on a Beeline Convenience store. Originally announced in 2021, delays and problems with the supply chain stalled the expected construction date time-frame in 2022. A site plan...
Greenville Advocate
United Methodist congregations, ministers navigate denominational conflict
United Methodist congregations and ministers face difficult and painful decisions concerning whether to remain aligned with or disassociate from the second-largest denomination in the U.S. The conflict, which began almost upon the church’s inception in 1968, centers around the denomination’s position regarding the sanctity of marriage and the qualifications of...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Driveway closure on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The secondary driveway to Sam’s Club will be closed for storm pipe removal. Beginning on Friday, January 27, at 8:00 a.m. the Sam’s Club secondary driveway will be closed. This closure is necessary to remove an old storm pipe and will be closed until the end of the day.
