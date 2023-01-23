Read full article on original website
give peace a chance
4d ago
I thought we already had law's about stealing. I must be missing something .Stealing is stealing why are we comparing apples to oranges. You steal you go to jail !!!
Reply
4
Related
Eyewitness News
Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
Eyewitness News
Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties
DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CT senator, advocates push for nationwide assault weapons ban
Borrowers in Connecticut who would have been eligible for the one-time student debt relief plan numbered in the hundreds of thousands. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about LEGO leaving Enfield and some big tax cuts that are on the way.
Eyewitness News
Gov. unveils second set of gun violence legislative proposals
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor announced a second set of gun violence proposals on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford. Lamont’s office said this particular set will be concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings:. Closing loopholes in the state’s...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut State Police get new contract
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police have a new contract. The general assembly voted on Wednesday for a four-year agreement. The new contract includes significant raises and better benefits to attract new state troopers. The amount of people working for Connecticut State Police is way down. It is the...
fallriverreporter.com
New York and Connecticut men charged with going on shopping spree at local Walmart, other locations with counterfeit bills
Three men from out-of-state are being accused of going on shopping sprees with fake money at multiple locations. According to police, on Friday just after 2:30 p.m., Coventry Police Officers responded to Centre of New England Blvd., Coventry, RI for the report of suspected counterfeit bills being passed at Walmart.
Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
Eyewitness News
New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing. Lamont’s...
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Eyewitness News
Bloomfield High School alumnus among the officers charged in deadly Memphis beating case
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One of the five Memphis officers charged in the beating death of a Black man is from Connecticut. Channel 3 has learned that Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2008. Mills and four other officers, all of whom are also Black, were charged...
ctnewsjunkie.com
DOC to Close Half of The Low-Security Willard Cybulski Correctional
The Department of Correction will shutter the Willard half of its low security Willard Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, Commissioner Angel Quiros announced to agency staff in a Tuesday memo. “The decision to shutter the Willard building was made thanks to the population count remaining low, as...
CT Correctional facility to close this year
Governor Ned Lamont, in a release, said closing Willard will result in savings of $6.5 million for taxpayers. According to the state, the prison population dropped 44 percent between 2012 and 2022.
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in CT would have eligible for student loan forgiveness plan
There’s a push to ban assault weapons on the federal level. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about LEGO leaving Enfield and some big tax cuts that are on the way.
Comments / 2