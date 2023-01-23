ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

give peace a chance
4d ago

I thought we already had law's about stealing. I must be missing something .Stealing is stealing why are we comparing apples to oranges. You steal you go to jail !!!

Eyewitness News

Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. unveils second set of gun violence legislative proposals

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor announced a second set of gun violence proposals on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford. Lamont’s office said this particular set will be concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings:. Closing loopholes in the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut State Police get new contract

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police have a new contract. The general assembly voted on Wednesday for a four-year agreement. The new contract includes significant raises and better benefits to attract new state troopers. The amount of people working for Connecticut State Police is way down. It is the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing. Lamont’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

DOC to Close Half of The Low-Security Willard Cybulski Correctional

The Department of Correction will shutter the Willard half of its low security Willard Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, Commissioner Angel Quiros announced to agency staff in a Tuesday memo. “The decision to shutter the Willard building was made thanks to the population count remaining low, as...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME

