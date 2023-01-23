Read full article on original website
Analyzing Cardano’s potential for price correction amid Djed stablecoin launch
Cardano’s stablecoin will be launched next week. ADA will likely shed the gains it has recorded so far this year. Cardano’s [ADA] native over-collateralized stablecoin, Djed will be launched “next week,” as per a 24 January blog post published by COTI, the layer-1 scalable enterprise network powering the coin.
Ethereum [ETH] resists the downside despite Sun’s >$15M transfer
Tron founder Justin Sun transferred $15.5 million ETH out of his wallet to Poloniex. Despite the exchange inflow, ETH was able to resist sell pressure. On 25 January, Justin Sun transferred 10,000 worth of Ethereum [ETH] to his Poloniex account, Lookonchain disclosed. Such large transfers were usually with the intention to sell and probably push the asset price down. Still, the Etherscan information showed that the Tron [TRX] founder had $347 million worth of the altcoin.
Are Uniswap’s [UNI] high fees threatening the popularity of the DEX
High fees on Uniswap could lead to users searching for cheaper alternatives. Order flow toxicity and a decline in organic transactions on Uniswap could cause disinterest in the DEX. Uniswap [UNI] ranked third in the crypto space in terms of fees charged to users. According to Token Terminal’s tweet on...
Polygon’s [MATIC] price shoots up after recording handsome growth in…
DeFi protocols powered Polygon’s network growth. MATIC’s price rallied by over 10% at press time. Polygon’s [MATIC] fantastic 2023 continued and investors couldn’t have asked for more. As a crypto market analyst revealed on 26 January, the scaling solution surpassed Ethereum [ETH] in daily active users by blockchain, hitting more than 344k users at press time.
Can ‘eco-friendly’ Polkadot gain public favor? This data suggests…
Polkadot’s eco-friendliness could positively impact sentiment. Upcoming developments and a growing number of stakers could also drive interest. According to recent data provided by PolkadotInsider, Polkadot [DOT] consumed the least amount of electricity compared to other cryptocurrencies in the market. This eco-friendliness could impact Polkadot and the sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency positively.
Ethereum: PoS validator count crosses milestone ahead of Shanghai upgrade
The count of validators running the PoS network has exceeded 500,000. As the market corrects, ETH’s price has fallen by 5% in the last 24 hours. The number of validators on the Ethereum [ETH] Proof-of-Stake network surpassed 500,000, according to data from Glassnode. This milestone comes ahead of the scheduled upgrade for the Shanghai network, set to take place at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Exploring Litecoin’s [LTC] position as it looks to dominate the market in 2023
Litecoin’s bounce back is strongly supported by strong address growth. Whales offer support to LTC as sell pressure attempts to erase recent gains. Litecoin [LTC] was one of the top trending coins between 17 – 24 January, and for good reason. It has outperformed many top coins in the last few months, including Bitcoin [BTC] on key metrics, but what does this mean for its future?
Aave [AAVE] passes proposal to clear millions in debt… Details inside
Aave’s community recently approved a proposal to clear a bad debt of 2.7 million CRV. The bad debt stemmed from a failed exploit launched by Avraham Eisenberg in 2022. DeFi lending protocol Aave [AAVE] passed a governance proposal on 25 January, which sought to eliminate excess debt in the Ethereum [ETH] v2 liquidity pool’s CRV Reserve. The bad debt stemmed from a failed exploit launched by Avraham Eisenberg, the notorious hacker behind the $116 million Mango Markets exploit.
Cosmos’ market cap surpasses billions but ATOM’s pullback could be imminent
Active addresses on the Cosmos blockchain decreased as its market cap crossed $3.5 billion. ATOM’s direction could favor the bears despite bullish twin peak possibility. The self-acclaimed internet of blockchains, Cosmos [ATOM] has reclaimed the $3.5 billion market capitalization after its token displayed a 40% increase in the last 30 days.
Ethereum short-term gains wiped out: Can bulls prevent further plunge
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH’s weak fundamentals could delay immediate price reversal. Short-term Ethereum holders’ profits could be cut to size. Ethereum [ETH] dropped below its $1,600 mark after Bitcoin...
Litecoin sharks may have the final say on LTC’s direction- Here’s why
Litecoin’s $1 million transactions reached a January high. The LTC’s possible direction could be dependent on continual whale action. After hitting highs earlier in January, Litecoin [LTC] whales have stamped their authority in the market again as large transactions hit peak levels. According to Santiment, whale transactions around...
Tesla’s Q4 report: Position on Bitcoin (BTC) remains unchanged
Tesla has not sold any Bitcoins in the fourth quarter of 2022. The e-car manufacturer’s digital assets value has seen a significant drop compared to Q3. Tesla, an American multinational electric car manufacturer, has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The firm spearheaded by Elon Musk continues to hold the same position on Bitcoin (BTC) compared to its Q3 2022 report. The firm has not sold or purchased any BTC.
Could BNB suffer from FUD as mix-up causes bad press: Decoding…
A Bloomberg report has pointed out that Binance failed to separate users’ funds from collateral. BNB appeared to react negatively to the news, as minimal loss in value was seen. On 24 January, Bloomberg published an article detailing how Binance held users’ and collateral backing some pegged tokens. Per...
Chiliz Chain 2.0 on the way: Gauging its effects on CHZ
Chiliz’s network upgrade may increase demand exponentially. Short-term CHZ prospects remained weak, but the long-term outlook just got a lot better. The Chiliz [CHZ] network was in the midst of a major network upgrade at press time. According to an update by founder Alexandre Dreyfus on 26 January, Chiliz 2.0 would introduce various positive changes.
Optimism short-term holders planning to book profit should read this first
Velodrome, a new DEX on Optimism, witnessed a 52% uptick in TVL. Despite declining transactions and testnet performance, positive indicators suggested an optimistic future for Optimism. Recently, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Optimism network called Velodrome witnessed a 52% uptick in its total value locked (TVL). This significant...
WB-Mining revolutionizes entertainment industry with its investment gameplay
Creating games that replicate real-life scenarios has not only become a desire but, a necessity in the crypto space. The race to be on the top and unique at the same time has motivated a lot many blockchain platforms to introduce games offering stand-out features. WB-Mining is one such platform...
Chainlink [LINK] completes a trillion-dollar milestone in this arena
Chainlink recently executed over $7 trillion in Transaction Value Enabled (TVE). LINK price reacted positively by increasing by over 4% in value. In addition to the many other significant announcements made by Chainlink, the network has recently revealed a milestone it has reached. Although the network’s popularity has increased due to its many collaborations and integrations, how has it affected the value of its native token, LINK?
