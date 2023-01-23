ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 20

Richard Cox
3d ago

rolling blackouts didn't help..but normally 150 to 160 and got hit with 405 bill..but let's give a few billion more to a war that we are not in..we have to start taking of of our citizens better

Reply(2)
18
Daintry Manning
3d ago

we have a hear pump and also a wood stove which we used during the real cold,and our heat didn't hardly come on and our bill went upEXPLAIN THAT ONE and we also turned the the heat down just like they said to do

Reply(1)
12
jabber
3d ago

less than 3 1/2 days of freezing temps and my light bill went up over $70 more for the month. Just not right

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillenights.com

Rockville firm seeks to build nuclear fuel plant in Tennessee

TRISO-X, a subsidiary of Rockville-based X-Energy, has proposed construction of a nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The plant would convert uranium into nuclear fuel for use in reactors. X-Energy says the facility would create at least 400 jobs in the Oak Ridge and Anderson County area. Public input on the proposal is currently being sought from residents in the Oak Ridge area by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee residents are tired of coal ash pollution. TDEC could help.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has five coal plants in operation today: Bull Run, Cumberland, Kingston, Gallatin and Shawnee. Every coal plant sits next to a river. TVA draws water from a river, uses it for cooling or waste processing, separates it back out, and then dumps it back in — sometimes at a rate of over a billion gallons per day.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Stubborn clouds and cold temperatures overnight

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. The light snow/flurries taper off tonight, but the cold air hangs around into Friday. The light snow/flurries taper off tonight, but the cold air hangs around into Friday. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Developers: Exit 407 will see more traffic 'failures' when Buc-ee's opens

KODAK, Tenn. — Exit 407 will see a 65% increase in traffic on any normal day once Buc-ee's opens, according to a draft study obtained by 10News. The study was commissioned by Kituwah LLC, the company developing the area near Exit 407 off I-40 in Kodak. The study said Buc-ee's would generate 15,000 more trips at Exit 407 once it opens. Right now, that side of the interchange handles 23,366 trips on a normal day, according to that draft report.
KODAK, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Whopper Tennessee catfish judged third-most impressive

A Tennessee state-record blue catfish caught last fall in the Cumberland River was judged the third-most impressive catch of 2022 by Field & Stream magazine. The magazine ranked several record fish caught nationwide last year, and the Tennessee cat came in third. The fish weighed 118 pounds, 7 ounces, and was caught Sept. 25 by Micka Burkhart.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bank helps woman after account hacked

More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained. Bank helps woman after account hacked. More than $2,000 has been returned...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution. The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Campers should prepare for high winds

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - High winds can be dangerous for people camping. Officials with campgrounds in the area said if you are prepared, it will be a lot better. It is a slower time of year in Great Smoky Mountains with only a handful of campgrounds open in and out of the park.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy