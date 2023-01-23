Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if QB is available for NFC Championship

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Raiders QB Derek Carr has begun doing his research on potential trade spots this offseason including the Saints. “Derek Carr, he will be traded; that is the expectation. I’m told that he’s started to do his homework on prospective teams. He has a no-trade clause, so he’s got a lot of power here. The teams I talk to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, and the Jets to all inquire. I’m told some teams have already made some early initial calls to the Raiders but still in the process of coming out of the season. There’s not a lot of traction yet. Expect this to heat up closer to the Super Bowl,” Fowler said.

2 DAYS AGO