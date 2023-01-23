Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if QB is available for NFC Championship

Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Bengals' Joe Burrow is 'one of the elites in the league'
Ben Roethlisberger typically likes to wait three seasons before making any declarations on a quarterback. While Joe Burrow's third season is technically not over yet, Roethlisberger is ready to declare the Bengals' 26-year-old quarterback as the real deal. A year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Burrow's continued...
Kyle Shanahan Announces Update on Arrested 49ers Player
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has made his first public comments about defensive end Charles Omenihu's arrest. Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend on Monday, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police ...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Damar Hamlin Announcement
In a true sign of the times, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen today addressed conspiracy theories involving teammate Damar Hamlin. On the program Kyle Brandt's Basement, host Kyle Brandt asked Allen about conspiracies alleging Hamlin wasn't physically present for the Bills' divisional ...
Jalen Rose Says He Called Out Skip Bayless—Not Stephen A. Smith
Cowboys playoff losses and sports media drama go together like peanut butter and jelly.
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report
Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Minimal action in regular season
Vaughn rushed 17 times for 53 yards and secured three of four targets for 19 yards across 15 games in 2022. The third-year back was a forgotten man on offense most of the season, logging just 35 snaps from scrimmage. Vaughn did garner active status for a career-high 15 games, but rookie Rachaad White beat him out for the No. 2 running back job and only increased his snap share as the campaign unfolded. The fact that Vaughn received so few opportunities even with veteran Giovani Bernard missing significant time due to injury doesn't bode well for the Vanderbilt product's prospects heading into the final year of his rookie deal, especially with Leonard Fournette still projected to be on the roster in 2023 alongside White.
49ers Announce Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Status This Week
San Francisco 49ers fans are used to their team forging on without Jimmy Garoppolo. They did so this past Sunday with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and have enjoyed an undefeated record when rookie Brock Purdy has started. This trend will have to continue for San Francisco on Sunday, as coach Kyle ...
CBS Sports
Chiefs, Bengals line continues to bounce for AFC title game: Why it's moved, and how history's on Cincy's side
There's something about the Chiefs' upcoming AFC Championship Game that is different from their previous four title-game matchups in their current run. The favored team each of the past four years, Kansas City opened as the favorite again this season, but the line flipped early in the week as K.C. became a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday the line flipped again, with the Chiefs now 1-point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Raiders QB Derek Carr has begun doing his research on potential trade spots this offseason including the Saints. “Derek Carr, he will be traded; that is the expectation. I’m told that he’s started to do his homework on prospective teams. He has a no-trade clause, so he’s got a lot of power here. The teams I talk to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, and the Jets to all inquire. I’m told some teams have already made some early initial calls to the Raiders but still in the process of coming out of the season. There’s not a lot of traction yet. Expect this to heat up closer to the Super Bowl,” Fowler said.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers orchestrate three-team trade, take Bryce Young at No. 1; Seahawks move up for QB
Prior to the 2016 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to No. 8 overall from No. 13 overall, and then again to No. 2 overall for the right to select North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz. In today's thought exercise, an alternative trade scenario is explored, in addition to the impact of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson sliding down the board.
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach just months after he was fired by the Colts
The Carolina Panthers have found their new head coach. The team announced on Thursday that Frank Reich has been hired as the sixth head coach in franchise history. The hiring of Reich comes just over two months after he was fired by the Colts as their head coach following a 3-5-1 start to the season. However, before being let go by Indy, Reich had a lot of success with the Colts, leading them to the playoffs twice during his four-and-a-half seasons with the team.
CBS Sports
Heat's Jimmy Butler gives VIP experience to fans who traveled from Argentina to see him play in game he missed
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was a late scratch for Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics after he suffered a lower back injury during warmups. The news of the star not playing was especially disappointing for two young fans who traveled from Argentina to see their idol. "Dear Jimmy:...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers says he wouldn't have any 'animosity' if traded, but has 'dreamed about retiring as a Packer'
Amid reports about the Green Bay Packers front office considering a trade of 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP had an empathetic reaction when asked about it on "The Pat McAfee Show." That tone is stark contrast to his public feud with the team's management prior to the 2020 season, after the team traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Inks new deal with Big Blue
Sills signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Thursday. Sills opened the 2022 season as a member of the Giants' starting wide-receiver corps, playing at least 63 percent of offensive snaps in all but one of the first four games. However, the 26-year-old logged more than two receptions just once, and he saw a significant drop in playing time before being ruled a healthy scratch six times between Weeks 10 to 16. Sills was then waived Dec. 31 and finished the season on the practice squad. He'll now work to earn his way back onto the Giants' 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
NFL defensive coordinator matchmaker: Assigning ideal coach for each job opening, including Dolphins, Vikings
There are just three games left in the 2023 NFL playoffs, and four teams still alive in the race to be the Super Bowl champion. Yet for the 28 teams eliminated, it's already the offseason. That means it's time to remake both rosters and coaching staffs. As we discussed on...
Comments / 3