ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Mercury adds Scalise strategist

THE NEW LEADERSHIP HIRING SPREE CONTINUES: Mercury has brought on a key member of new House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s political operation as K Street continues to build up its ties to newly ascendant leaders of both parties in the House. James Messner joined the firm as a vice president in its D.C. office after serving for more than three years as the deputy political director for Scalise. Before joining Scalise’s political team, Messner worked at the consultancy FP1 Strategies. He plans on registering to lobby.
POLITICO

Elizabeth Warren on crypto, the Fed and Lael Brainard

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Annals of the revolving door

ANNALS OF THE REVOLVING DOOR: There's much to be said about how porous post-employment restrictions on congressional staffers are, but two instances illustrate that reality quite well. In the first case, Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) former chief of staff, who left the senator’s office this month after nearly 10 years in total to work for the American Petroleum Institute, previously lobbied the Senate on several issues Manchin worked on during a stint with a trade association before returning to Manchin’s office, according to a PI analysis of lobbying disclosures.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s House renovation

HOUSE HARDBALL — The fight over the House speakership that kicked off the 118th Congress — and the significant concessions Kevin McCarthy had to make to win the position — provided the first glimpse at the power dynamics and priorities of the new Republican majority. This week...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.

What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Children’s hospitals group taps Herrera Beutler

MAKING INROADS: The Children’s Hospital Associationhas tapped former Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) as a strategic adviser as it works to navigate the newly divided Congress. Herrera Beutler, who served in Congress for 12 years, left office earlier this month following her defeat in a primary stemming in part from her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POLITICO

Opinion | Sloppy Joe

We expect a classified documents scandal from Trump, not the so-called grown-up who displaced him.
POLITICO

New York City to test agencies with 'secret shoppers'

Government efficiency isn’t exactly the stuff of soaring political oratory, but it’s an issue New York City Mayor Eric Adams often highlights nonetheless. On the campaign trail, Adams lambasted the “silos” of City Hall — an alphabet soup of more than 100 agencies, boards and commissions and a budget that tops $102 billion. “If you don’t inspect what you expect, it’s all suspect,” he is fond of saying in an intended dig at government bloat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Ad war erupts in mayor’s race

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We're looking for the snow-shoveling app. Mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia came out with his first TV ad Tuesday in the Chicago mayor’s race, only to take it down for a quick edit because it featured uniformed police officers. That’s a no-no. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

The start of a simplified Covid vaccine scheme

FDA EXPERT VACCINE ADVISERS RECOMMEND UPDATING COVID SHOTS — The FDA’s expert panel on vaccines voted unanimously Thursday to recommend that anyone receiving a first Covid vaccine going forward get a bivalent shot instead of the original formula, Katherine reports. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna reformulated the bivalent version last...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy