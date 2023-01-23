Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Confirmed WWE Royal Rumble Entrants 2023FlurrySportsSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
KENS 5
These are scams to avoid in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio to accept applications to fill District 7 vacancy beginning Feb. 13
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will start to accept applications to fill the District 7 vacancy on the city council beginning Feb. 13. The position became vacant after Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from City Council, citing growing personal obligations. Applications will be accepted through...
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
KSAT 12
New ordinance sets higher standards for contractors hired by City of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council approved and implemented the responsible bidders ordinance Thursday to give city officials more say when selecting contractors. Low-bid projects, such as many street projects, have brought problems. “Unfortunately, the city was put into kind of a corner with the rules that...
Former Fiesta royalty won millions in army hospital bids from alleged scheme
Two members of Fiesta's past court royalty are under federal investigation.
KSAT 12
3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yours
Usually, it is Taco Tuesday, but it will be Taco Friday for people in San Antonioday. Two places in San Antonio are giving away free tacos this Friday, which will be a great start to the weekend.
San Antonio Council OKs eminent domain takeover of Moses Rose’s to make way for Alamo center
The owner has held out for a higher price, saying officials behind the project never entered into serious negotiations.
KSAT 12
Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options. The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar. Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021. According to...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Trio of Mexican restaurants rack up similar violations
SAN ANTONIO – A trio of Mexican restaurants racked up similar health code violations during recent inspections leading to low scores for the San Antonio food businesses. Taqueria Jalisco, located in the 6600 block of Zarzamora Street, earned a 75 on their December health inspection. An inspector found a...
New Braunfels set to build $40M Springhill Suites hotel this spring
Construction is set to begin in the spring.
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
COVID Tracker: Coronavirus numbers down in San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — As the FDA pushes for annual COVID shots a la the flu vaccine, Bexar County health officials reported 1,378 additional coronavirus cases for the week starting on Jan. 18 and ending Tuesday—the lowest seven-day total since late December and a steep drop from the 2,841 cases reported in the previous week.
KSAT 12
Harvard researchers are paying bail for some Bexar County inmates as part of new study
SAN ANTONIO – Harvard Law School is conducting a new justice study that will pay bail for select nonviolent Bexar County inmates over the next several years. The study is investigating the effect of short-term incarceration on people who were recently arrested and assigned bail they can’t pay themselves.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ramps up efforts for renters' rights
SAN ANTONIO - According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the Northwest Side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored.
San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study
The city scored poorly in the living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction categories.
City Council votes to use eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Plaza
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to use eminent domain to get over a lingering hurdle in a multimillion-dollar plan that would build a new Alamo museum and visitor center. Moses Rose's Hideout remains the lone business that has yet to accept an offer...
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
Latino Media Network buys San Antonio Spanish speaking radio station
The group aims to hire more Latinos into the media field.
Comments / 0