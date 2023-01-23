ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

These are scams to avoid in 2023

SAN ANTONIO — Scams can cost you. Consumers in the San Antonio area lost almost $2 million last year according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You will be asked for money or personal information immediately. “There’s always the demand to act now, not think about it,” said Jason...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options. The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar. Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021. According to...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio ramps up efforts for renters' rights

SAN ANTONIO - According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the Northwest Side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

