Local Scores 1/25
Weston Hartman had 48 points. That broke a 50 year old record for most points scored in a game. Grady Labishak added 23 points. Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!
Game Cancellations for Wednesday
The morning snow has led to the cancellation of a girl’s basketball game Wednesday evening. Zanesville High School announced that their JV and Varsity home games with Newark Catholic have been postponed. No make up day was reported. Tagged Game Cancellations Newark Catholic Zanesville High School. Post navigation. Nichole...
