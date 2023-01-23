Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police asking for public's help in October fatal hit-and-run
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to solve an October fatal hit-and-run accident. Police say on Friday, October 28, around 11:30 p.m., the driver of a light-colored F-150 struck and killed a 46-year-old man near Grand River and Maplewood. Officials say the F-150...
Tv20detroit.com
Armed suspect killed by state police after allegedly firing at troopers in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person is dead after allegedly firing gunshots at Michigan State Police Tuesday night. It happened on Terry Street near Glendale Avenue, north of Fullerton Avenue. Michigan State Police said helicopter Trooper 2 was on patrol when a laser light from below was being flashed into...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police releases video of suspect firing shots at helicopter
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police shot and killed an armed suspect who they say fired shots first after shining a laser and shooting at an MSP helicopter. It happened on Terry St. near Glendale on Detroit's west side. Investigators say the man was holed up inside the second floor...
Tv20detroit.com
A Detroit hospital released him hours after he tried to kill himself. The next day, he did.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — His family would tell you that Sean Cohen almost never had a bad day. He was, for most of his 41 years, the life of the party. “He just loved life. Loved life,” said his mother, Anita Cohen. “He was in the entertainment business, he was a disc jockey outside of his everyday job.”
Tv20detroit.com
Family of carjacking victim hold vigil, push anti-gun violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of a gun violence victim is pushing for change. Back in December, 53-year-old Tracie Golden was shot and carjacked outside of a store on the city's northwest side. After weeks of investigating, Detroit police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to the crime. Friday,...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit man dies in I-69 crash involving semi
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Detroit man has died in a crash involving a semitruck early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police says the crash happened on I-69 in Tekonsha Township at roughly 4:45 a.m. We’re told a Mercury passenger car drove south along the freeway when the driver lost...
Tv20detroit.com
Under oath, ex-DPD detective says cops rewarded unreliable jailhouse informants
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former Detroit police detective claims under oath that the department relied on untrustworthy jailhouse informants to score murder convictions in the 1990s, rewarding those inmates with “privileges” that included visits with girlfriends, food and clothing. The testimony was made by former Detroit police...
Tv20detroit.com
Tanker crash closes I-94 at Mt. Elliott on Detroit's east side
Both directions of I-94 have reopened at Mt. Elliott following a crash involving a tanker semi that was leaking fuel. According to Michigan State Police, officers were dispatched to the area after reports of the crash. They say the driver of the tanker semi was going east and traveling too fast when it lost control and crashed into the median wall.
Tv20detroit.com
Released by Detroit hospitals after a mental health crisis, their lives ended tragically
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit hospital’s decision to discharge a man only 6 hours after he tried to end his life is raising questions about other recent patient deaths that followed a quick hospital release. Since 2020, at least four psychiatric patients discharged by a DMC hospital after...
Tv20detroit.com
Close calls with speeding drivers in Farmington leads to push for change
FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman in Farmington is fighting for safety changes after her Nest camera recorded what could have been a tragedy on Slocum Drive. She says speeding drivers have long been an issue and she's counting on the city to take action. "Somebody is going to...
Tv20detroit.com
Sentencing delayed for ex-Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco
(WXYZ) — Disgraced former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco arrived to a sentencing hearing today in Port Huron. Marrocco had little to say when we confronted him outside Federal Court. Soon after, his defense attorney requested a delay. But first, we asked Marrocco: “What do you say...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit digs out: Snow removal crews meet self-imposed deadline for clearing roads
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Brian Abel and his photographer, Adam Tabor, have been driving through neighborhoods all day to get a sense of the city of Detroit's progress. There is some good news! Crews didn’t really start until midnight working to clear the main arteries of the city, then side streets. And what we’re finding is mostly cleared streets already with hours to go before that deadline.
Tv20detroit.com
Local historians still digging into Michigan's Underground Railroad sites
(WXYZ) — There are 34 confirmed sites in Michigan linked to the Underground Railroad, and likely many more unofficial sites that aided in the network to help enslaved people seek freedom. Michigan was often a last stop on the journey north to Canada, which ended slavery nearly 30 years...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: A look at the roads in metro Detroit following Wednesday's storm
(WXYZ) — The winter storm may be over but much of southeast Michigan is still covered with snow. Salt and plow crews are making their way across the area to clean up the mess, but the driving conditions are still a little slippery, especially on the side roads. Nearly...
Tv20detroit.com
Charges filed against former educators for alleged treatment of special needs students
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Criminal charges are being filed against three former school workers who were fired last November from Monroe Intermediate School District. This comes amid allegations of improper conduct involving students with special needs. “My kid doesn’t speak or have a voice. So, someone needs to be...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit taking over highway cleanup efforts from MDOT
(WXYZ) — The garbage lining Detroit freeways is an unfortunate reality for those living in the city, but a change could be on the way. The Michigan Department of Transportation is in charge of cleaning the highways, but in March, the City of Detroit is taking over. MDOT will...
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ-TV giving away more than 12K books to children through 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign
(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.
Tv20detroit.com
Port Huron Chilly Fest, Sesame Street Live! coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Port Huron Chilly Fest returns and winter activities continue in Bloomfield Hills with Fire and Ice Night. Those wanting to stay indoors can enjoy Sesame Street Live!, and an exhibit showcasing more than 30 African American...
Tv20detroit.com
US issues travel advisory for Cancun after disputes between Uber, taxi drivers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A travel advisory has been issued for one of Mexico's most popular vacation spots. Cancun is now on the U.S. State Department's radar after Uber officially became legal in the state. Local taxi drivers aren't taken kindly to the court ruling, and in some cases, tourists have gotten caught up in the crossfire.
Tv20detroit.com
Nearly 42 reports of aircrafts targeted by lasers in metro Detroit in 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A laser light incident targeting an MSP helicopter Tuesday appears to have been intentional and malicious. What most people fail to realize is how numerous and dangerous such incidents are. In fact, in 2021 there were nearly 10,000 such laser incidents reported by pilots. Kenny Winn...
Comments / 0