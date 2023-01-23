DETROIT (WXYZ) — Brian Abel and his photographer, Adam Tabor, have been driving through neighborhoods all day to get a sense of the city of Detroit's progress. There is some good news! Crews didn’t really start until midnight working to clear the main arteries of the city, then side streets. And what we’re finding is mostly cleared streets already with hours to go before that deadline.

