ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police asking for public's help in October fatal hit-and-run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to solve an October fatal hit-and-run accident. Police say on Friday, October 28, around 11:30 p.m., the driver of a light-colored F-150 struck and killed a 46-year-old man near Grand River and Maplewood. Officials say the F-150...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family of carjacking victim hold vigil, push anti-gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of a gun violence victim is pushing for change. Back in December, 53-year-old Tracie Golden was shot and carjacked outside of a store on the city's northwest side. After weeks of investigating, Detroit police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to the crime. Friday,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit man dies in I-69 crash involving semi

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Detroit man has died in a crash involving a semitruck early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police says the crash happened on I-69 in Tekonsha Township at roughly 4:45 a.m. We’re told a Mercury passenger car drove south along the freeway when the driver lost...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Under oath, ex-DPD detective says cops rewarded unreliable jailhouse informants

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former Detroit police detective claims under oath that the department relied on untrustworthy jailhouse informants to score murder convictions in the 1990s, rewarding those inmates with “privileges” that included visits with girlfriends, food and clothing. The testimony was made by former Detroit police...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tanker crash closes I-94 at Mt. Elliott on Detroit's east side

Both directions of I-94 have reopened at Mt. Elliott following a crash involving a tanker semi that was leaking fuel. According to Michigan State Police, officers were dispatched to the area after reports of the crash. They say the driver of the tanker semi was going east and traveling too fast when it lost control and crashed into the median wall.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit digs out: Snow removal crews meet self-imposed deadline for clearing roads

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Brian Abel and his photographer, Adam Tabor, have been driving through neighborhoods all day to get a sense of the city of Detroit's progress. There is some good news! Crews didn’t really start until midnight working to clear the main arteries of the city, then side streets. And what we’re finding is mostly cleared streets already with hours to go before that deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

City of Detroit taking over highway cleanup efforts from MDOT

(WXYZ) — The garbage lining Detroit freeways is an unfortunate reality for those living in the city, but a change could be on the way. The Michigan Department of Transportation is in charge of cleaning the highways, but in March, the City of Detroit is taking over. MDOT will...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

US issues travel advisory for Cancun after disputes between Uber, taxi drivers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A travel advisory has been issued for one of Mexico's most popular vacation spots. Cancun is now on the U.S. State Department's radar after Uber officially became legal in the state. Local taxi drivers aren't taken kindly to the court ruling, and in some cases, tourists have gotten caught up in the crossfire.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Nearly 42 reports of aircrafts targeted by lasers in metro Detroit in 2022

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A laser light incident targeting an MSP helicopter Tuesday appears to have been intentional and malicious. What most people fail to realize is how numerous and dangerous such incidents are. In fact, in 2021 there were nearly 10,000 such laser incidents reported by pilots. Kenny Winn...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy