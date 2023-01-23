Tony Bowers running for district judge in west Erie County
A man whose family has worked in law enforcement for years is hoping to move to the bench in the west county.
Deputy Sheriff Tony Bowers is running to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Chris Mackendrick.Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge
Bowers’ father, Chuck Bowers, served as Erie Police Chief in Erie for years, as did his uncle Chief Randy Bowers.
Tony Bowers has worked in law enforcement since being hired for his first job as a deputy at age 21.
