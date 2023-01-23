ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Tony Bowers running for district judge in west Erie County

By SEAN LAFFERTY
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn9HY_0kOkOrY200

A man whose family has worked in law enforcement for years is hoping to move to the bench in the west county.

Deputy Sheriff Tony Bowers is running to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Chris Mackendrick.

Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge

Bowers’ father, Chuck Bowers, served as Erie Police Chief in Erie for years, as did his uncle Chief Randy Bowers.

Tony Bowers has worked in law enforcement since being hired for his first job as a deputy at age 21.

Comments / 5

Danielle H
3d ago

who cares about his family background. what's his educational background that makes him valuable in judicial position. Just working as a deputy doesn't inherently qualify him. Does he have a law degree?

Reply(1)
3
YourErie

Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year

Erie County Council held its first meeting of the new year tonight. Following tonight’s meeting, we had the chance to hear from Council Chairman Brian Shank, who weighed in on the Erie County Democratic Party censuring councilman Jim Winarski. Democrats said this comes following Winarski’s voting history as of late and their final straw was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Port Authority vote on new executive director

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority could hire a new executive director on Wednesday. The Port Authority board is gathering at their building on the Bayfront located on Holland Street for a meeting at noon. The Port Authority’s former executive director resigned and left the organization in September 2022. Now, the board will approve the new executive director’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie taskforce receives boost in safety efforts with $10K grant

Efforts to improve sidewalk safety in one Erie neighborhood continues with assistance from a $10,000 grant. The Bayfront East Side Taskforce has been selected to receive training from the Safe Routes Partnership. The goal is to develop a plan to improve safe and active travel to local parks and green spaces. One leader from the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Applications now open for an Erie City Council membership

City residents can now apply to be part of the Erie City Council. The elected candidate will hold the position until the November general election. This comes after former Erie City Council President Liz Allen resigned during the first meeting of the year — so far the council has received a handful of applicants. Chuck […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
explore venango

Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’

BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Take Back the Site vigil to be held at Metroplex on Jan. 31

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Metroplex in Erie, the site of a recent homicide. The 15-minute vigil will begin at 5:15 p.m. at Metroplex, 1831 Buffalo Road in Erie. On Dec. 30, Steve Smith was killed in a shooting during a private party at the night club. Smith was 38. Another […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death

WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township

Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WHEC TV-10

Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
