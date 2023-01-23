ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinney County, TX



borderreport.com

Fentanyl drives up border drug seizures in December

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Even though drug seizures are at the lowest levels in four years, the amount of fentanyl stopped at the border continues to skyrocket, new federal data shows. The total amount of drugs, by weight, intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in December...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Major accident on Nueces Bridge leaves two dead, others injured

UVALDE, Texas - A major accident on Highway 83 South has left two people dead near the Nueces River Bridge. According to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, the accident happened around 4 a.m. near the Zavala County Line and La Pryor Crossing. The car crashed on the bridge and EMS...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Former Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez dropped from lawsuit

UVALDE, Texas — Former Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez has been dropped from a lawsuit according to her attorney. According to the lawsuit filed, Gutierrez originally was of several defendants listed. That list included former UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, Former Uvalde Police Department Lieutenant Mariano Pargas, Uvalde County...
UVALDE, TX
igbnorthamerica.com

Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling

A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE

