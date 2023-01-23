Read full article on original website
Two men arrested in Texas after high-speed chase for smuggling illegal immigrants
Two men were arrested in Texas for human smuggling after a DPS Trooper found six illegal immigrants in their car. The illegal immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.
borderreport.com
Fentanyl drives up border drug seizures in December
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Even though drug seizures are at the lowest levels in four years, the amount of fentanyl stopped at the border continues to skyrocket, new federal data shows. The total amount of drugs, by weight, intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in December...
Two people die in accident on bridge in Zavala County
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died in an accident on a bridge in Zavala County Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the Nueces County bridge along Highway 83 by the Zavala County line at about 4:15 a.m. Zavala County officials posted on Facebook that two fatalities were reported...
news4sanantonio.com
Major accident on Nueces Bridge leaves two dead, others injured
UVALDE, Texas - A major accident on Highway 83 South has left two people dead near the Nueces River Bridge. According to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, the accident happened around 4 a.m. near the Zavala County Line and La Pryor Crossing. The car crashed on the bridge and EMS...
Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go
SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening. Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Former Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez dropped from lawsuit
UVALDE, Texas — Former Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez has been dropped from a lawsuit according to her attorney. According to the lawsuit filed, Gutierrez originally was of several defendants listed. That list included former UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, Former Uvalde Police Department Lieutenant Mariano Pargas, Uvalde County...
igbnorthamerica.com
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling
A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
