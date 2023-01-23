Before this one, I couldn’t help but think of the last one. Before Texas A&M spoiled Auburn’s home winning streak on Wednesday night, I couldn’t help but think of Senior Night back in March 2020: Auburn had a perfect home record going into its last home game of the season, and Texas A&M came in and beat Austin Wiley, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy and the Final Four heroes in their last home game. They finished the year 16-1 at home, one win away from a perfect record.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO