Opelika-Auburn News
'Got to take it personally': Defending opposing guards a must-fix for Auburn
Tyrece Radford’s 30-point night was the most impactful of any Aggie en route to his team’s 79-63 win over No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday. The loss wiped a five-game winning streak, and 28-game home winning streak, for the Tigers. But Radford’s performance was the sign of a troublesome trend: Auburn loses when it can’t defend guards.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘The finer details’: No. 5 Auburn gymnastics combs for tenths ahead of second home meet
As the Auburn gymnastics team turns its attention to refining skills and polishing routines, head coach Jeff Graba said he’s gotten in the habit of belting out ‘no’ lately. While the fifth-ranked Tigers toil away at practice in McWhorter, swinging on the bars or vaulting into the...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Buzzsaws, Buzzes, and when your number gets got
Before this one, I couldn’t help but think of the last one. Before Texas A&M spoiled Auburn’s home winning streak on Wednesday night, I couldn’t help but think of Senior Night back in March 2020: Auburn had a perfect home record going into its last home game of the season, and Texas A&M came in and beat Austin Wiley, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy and the Final Four heroes in their last home game. They finished the year 16-1 at home, one win away from a perfect record.
Opelika-Auburn News
Home winning streak snapped as No. 15 Auburn taken down by Texas A&M
It couldn’t have started any better for Texas A&M. The Aggies, who came to Neville Arena on Wednesday as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, squared off against the country’s second-best 3-point defense in No. 15 Auburn — and they got hot. A...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Keep it going’: Auburn men’s basketball takes pride in nation’s longest home winning streak
While a Gonzaga home loss gave Auburn the longest active home winning streak in Division I men’s basketball last week, it wasn’t something Bruce Pearl and his players beamed about. Speaking on the streak for the first time Tuesday, ahead of the 15th-ranked Tigers matchup with Texas A&M...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Maddie Penta named to USA Softball Player of the Year watch list
OKLAHOMA CITY – Hype continues to grow for Maddie Penta’s junior campaign as the right-handed pitcher was one of 50 student-athletes selected to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List on Wednesday. An All-Southeastern Conference performer a season ago, Penta was one of 18 student-athletes...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn pitcher Joseph Gonzalez sitting out start of spring practice
Auburn pitcher Joseph Gonzalez, who anchored the Tigers' starting rotation en route to last year's Men's College World Series appearance, won't pitch in the team's first spring practice Friday, coach Butch Thompson said. "Joseph, he's like a diesel engine," Thompson said. "It's like, he's slow to get going in games,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Yohan Traore showing signs of improvement
Yohan Traore is starting to come out of his shell. The five-star freshman had flashes in a 81-66 trouncing at South Carolina, hitting a couple of 3s and logging a fastbreak dunk. He finished with eight points, marking a performance that the Frenchman said brought a confidence boost. “I was...
Opelika-Auburn News
BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open
BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Walk-On's restaurant coming to Tiger Town, bringing Cajun cuisine and a gameday atmosphere
Louisiana-inspired restaurant Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is officially opening in Opelika on Monday, Feb. 6. Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Coming up on the 20th anniversary of opening the original restaurant, the franchise...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff have bee extradited to Opelika
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his wife Ruth land in Opelika after being arrested on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. in connected to the death of Opelika Jane Doe. Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in connection to the death of previously unidentified Opelika Jane Doe, have been extradited to Opelika. With the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation unit, the Vickerstaffs landed in Opelika Thursday afternoon to be transported to the Lee County Justice Center.
Opelika-Auburn News
Girl Scouts kick off Hometown Heroes weekend Friday collecting donations for first responders and military personnel
Local Girls Scouts are on a mission to collect donations this weekend to be able to share packages of cookies with hometown heroes including military men and women, veterans, first responders and local nonprofits. Friday kicks off the annual Hometown Heroes weekend. Girls from Opelika, Auburn and throughout southern Alabama...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Public Safety Director Paul Register to retire after 35 years of service
Auburn Public Safety Director Paul Register is retiring after nearly 35 years of service to the Auburn community. According to city officials, Assistant Public Safety Director Will Mathews will succeed him. Register was promoted to the Public Safety Director position in March 2020 after Bill James retired. Before his promotion...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated
The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
