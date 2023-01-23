ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

New barbershop school in Visalia is 'life-changing' for its students

By Manuel Hernandez, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Vbme_0kOkOhy000

East to West Barber Academy is giving community members a brighter path and is bringing barbershop culture to Visalia.

People can enroll to learn how to cut, fade and perm hair as well as learn from award-winning barber Fredo Olan. Olan is the owner of East To West Hair Artistry on Main Street, but after continued success in the business, he decided to open an academy around the corner at 320 S. Bridge St. in downtown Visalia.

He and his wife, Jennifer Olan, have been cutting hair in Visalia since 2009. Fredo first started when he was 15 years old. Originally from Lancaster, Penn., he saw his friend throwing away a pair of clippers and asked if he could have them instead.

“I've been cutting hair ever since,” Olan said.

East to West Barber Academy has enrolled 38 students since its grand opening last September.

Walking into the school, one room had kids enjoying their time on the barber chair as students practiced their fades; another room had students rolling curlers in mannequins' hair-dos to get the perfect perm. Testing rooms are also set up so students are one step closer to their certification.

Parents were chatting with the barbers and music and laughter filled the air, making it a fun environment to learn, students said. Olan on the other hand was rushing back and forth, grading tests and checking on customers and students, to make sure everything was running smoothly.

Bennie Alvarado, a student enrolled in the academy, said he’s inspired by Olan’s work ethic and it’s one reason he decided to join.

“Mine and Fredo’s backgrounds are a little similar, so that was really motivating for me," Alvarado said. "He’s had a hard time on the East Coast, and to see where he is now… it says a lot about his character."

What am I doing in life?

Olan didn’t always want to cut hair, but by 16 he “ran into trouble and made mistakes kids make,” he said. After a stint behind bars as a kid, he continued to practice the clippers as a hobby.

“Even back then I didn't think, ‘Yeah, I’m going to go home and open up a barber shop. I’m going to barber school,;" he said. "I didn't think like that. I cut hair to feed myself."

At 24, Olan was living at his mom’s house, going through a wave of depression and feeling like his life was escaping from him. He was in and out of prison and asking himself, “What am I doing in my life?”

He said he then turned to the TV and saw a commercial for a beauty school, and that’s what made him want to join one in Pennsylvania. After finishing school, he and his wife returned to her hometown area of Fresno County and later moved to Visalia.

“We have a family now. We have three kids. We have our businesses," he said. "I haven't been in trouble in so long, over 20 years, and so this really saved my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGBp4_0kOkOhy000

'Life-changing'

Alvarado was also incarcerated and said it was hard to get a job because of his record and the tattoo art covering his neck and head - even after getting his diploma. He said he felt accepted in the academy.

“If you look in the barber world, we all come from different backgrounds, different looks and different styles, so for me, it's the first time I fit in in a long time,” Alvarado said.

He said a school such as this, five minutes away from his home, is “life-changing.” Many students said the nearest one is Bakersfield or Fresno, so having one down the street saves them time and gas money.

Alvarado said he’s doing this to set a good example for his own children. The biggest thing he learned is how to run a business because he hopes to have a shop of his own one day. Alvarado’s been enrolled for three-and-a-half months and is set to graduate with his class in April.

“You can do anything. Imagine coming from my background," Alvarado said. "For my kids to see me eventually have my own business, that would mean everything to me. That's the ultimate goal."

More than just a haircut

Olan said there’s a lot of pressure as a business owner and it's overwhelming at times. He remembered making $11 a day while he had two kids already. He wondered if barbering was the right decision for his family.

When he left one shop to start his own, he didn’t have a lot of clients in the beginning.

Richard Torres IV, who’s been working at East to West for 10-plus years, remembered when he’d stay in the shop all day and only get one customer.

“When you open up a new business, it's usually not booming the first day, but I watched it go from that, and it turned into the busiest, biggest name in Visalia when it comes to barber shops," Torres IV said. "It was a great experience, watching it go from ground zero into what it is now."

He works in the barbershop on Main Street but has also teaches at the academy. Torres IV, 31, started when he was 18 and said he learned to mature at the barbershop.

Torres IV said it disciplined him to think about other priorities in life such as his physical, mental and spiritual health. He’s also enjoyed seeing Olan’s growth as a person and a barber.

“What a beautiful vision to watch, man. It was like a movie,” Torres IV said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUfx6_0kOkOhy000

‘You’ll get there one day, baby'

Olan credits his wife, his mother and his kids for his motivation.

His mother would always tell him, ‘You’ll get there one day, baby.” His wife stayed in his corner during his darkest times and always cut hair alongside him, getting her license a year before he did.

They have 22- and 14-year-old daughters and a 10-year-old son. Olan said his kids had faith in him when the business and academy faced obstacles, one being the pandemic.

“I mean a lot of people don't really see what's happening behind the scenes… When we had this building, the school, and it was getting remodeled and everything, we were struggling. My kids have seen us struggle for a long time," Olan said. "I would have to reassure them."

He got through COVID-19 by selling barber products, from gels to equipment, since he couldn’t cut hair.

Now, his barbershop is back on a long waitlist and his academy is nearly full.

It's not a man's world

The academy provides great opportunities for Spanish-speaking students and women, said Edith Limón Solis, who doesn’t speak English. Her quotes have been translated.

“Normally, barber shops are typically for men, but there’s this new thing happening where women are starting to study it," Solis said. "If women are interested in this, do it. Don’t be afraid because we can do this, we can learn it too, progress and come out on top."

She wants to take advantage of the opportunities the school has to offer and own her own business down the road. She joined the class in September and was interested in cutting men’s hair because it's always a new, growing industry, Solis said.

Beyond cutting hair, she said the biggest thing she has learned is how to network, how to be patient with her clients and how to organize her equipment, such as keeping it sanitized. Solis also praised Olan for being a good teacher and being able to speak Spanish.

She’s also learned a lot from her classmates and has seen the opportunities that come from East to West.

“There are people who make bad decisions at one time in their lives but then decide to take a better path," Solis said. "This barber shop academy is a good option for people who think they can no longer get a career in something big, who don’t have much time to study or who have kids.

"This school gave them a new chance to get ahead in life and make things right,” she added.

Edward Salinas, another student, said he wants to do better now that he has an 8-month-old son to take care of. He’s from Tulare but lives in Visalia now. For Salinas, he said everyone needs haircuts so it's great to learn and make money out of it.

He’s learning how to perm and communicate with his clients, learning a lot from classmates also.

“We're all here for the same reason. We all want to be professional at what we do, so it's good to hear their stories and what they've been through," Salinas said. "We’re all here to learn how to get better."

'It's all about the client'

Olan wanted his academy to be like his barbershop: a place to better the community and deter people from the wrong paths.

“When I first opened my barbershop, these kids got thrown into certain lifestyles, and they had no choice," he said. "And if I could help these people out, and have these students make better choices, it can benefit them and their families. And I'm all for it. That's what I want to do."

Olan’s younger kids are raised in the barbershop, he said, so he imagines what would happen to them if they were steered in the wrong direction.

Torres IV shares Olan’s sentiments and said in the classrooms, he doesn’t hold anything back.

“I want these young barbers to grow into great artists,” Torres IV said. “Not only artists but great adults. I feel like when you find a good avenue of income, it gives you time to mature. Even when you're young, you're just trying to make it and it's kind of hard.”

The barbershop has gotten a lot of loyal customers, one of them being Justin Chapa.

He said he’s been going to East to West for five years because of the quality and because the barbers listen to the customer.

“They're all good people. They're all cool and friendly, and they're just welcoming,” Chapa said.

He works at Sequoia High School and said the students enjoy it when barbers like Olan come to career day the past several years. Chapa said he’ll always endorse and support the business because of the good they do in the community. He is even interested in joining the academy after he heard it opened.

Olan said is passionate about haircuts to the point he gets emotional. He knows some people don’t see the artistry in it, but he knows how impactful his clippers are when someone has a birthday, wedding or it’s a child’s first haircut.

"It's all about the client, Olan said. "It's all about how I made that client feel… Some people need that boost of confidence."

He added that his academy and shop bring with it a prestige and a promise.

“We’ve been in the industry for a long time. I've won a lot of awards and sponsorships. My barbershop is sponsored by a major clipper company,” Olan said. “At the end of the day, if there are ever students that join and enroll, best believe that we're going to do our best. We're going to give you 200% to get you on the right path to be a successful, licensed professional barber."

To enroll in East to West Academy or learn more about it, visit https://easttowestbarberacademy.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpiRA_0kOkOhy000

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: New barbershop school in Visalia is 'life-changing' for its students

Comments / 2

Jeff Cathey Sr.
3d ago

what a great opportunity for the youth of this generation to look out side the box of the "college career" job. this establishment is a very popular place and to see a young man pour out his wisdom and knowledge to the next generation is inspiring.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Package found near Selland Arena was box of clothes, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package. The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety. Initially, police said at about 7:00 […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Versus Bicycle Crash Reported on North Palm Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a vehicle versus bicycle crash on East Palm Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The bicycle accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at East Olive Avenue and North Palm Avenue, according to Fresno PD. Details on the Bicycle Crash on East Palm...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia

VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains. The […]
FRESNO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Visalia, January 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Visalia. The Mt. Whitney High School soccer team will have a game with Redwood High School - Visalia on January 25, 2023, 08:30:00. The Sierra Pacific High School soccer team will have a game with Central Valley Christian School on January 24, 2023, 18:00:00.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WANTED: Huron suspect described as ‘armed and dangerous’

HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a 62-year-old man was stabbed in Huron on Friday morning, according to the Huron Police Department. Police say they respond around 9:00 a.m. to the Porvenir Estates for a stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.  Officers […]
HURON, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno, Madera launch annual homeless count as crisis deepens

The annual point-in-time count by the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care is currently underway, which will give the community in both counties an idea of how many people are living on the streets at the moment. This week’s count marks the second year in a row the continuum has organized volunteers...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
FRESNO, CA
therampageonline.com

Student Stabbed on First Day of Spring 2023 Semester

Fresno City College student, Marc Whitmore (21) turned himself in on Jan. 10 after reportedly stabbing a classmate with a box cutter on the first day of the spring semester. At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, Whitmore allegedly stabbed a classmate in the neck with a box cutter after class on the second floor of the Music/Speech (MS) Building.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man, 65 convicted in decades-old Tulare County case

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a 65-year-old man of child molestation in a Tulare County Superior Courtroom Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Patrick McNeil, age 65, originally of Lindsay was convicted in a decades-old case. According to the DA in 1993, Tulare County law enforcement […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near Fresno

Enjoy the fun all winter long as we explore the best snow tubing for kids near Fresno for a screaming good time and a magical ride of a lifetime!. The winter season brings fun and excitement for kids who are up for outdoor adventure in the freezing white fluff. When the first winter breeze blows and the temperature drops to zero below, it’s time to take a road trip to the mountains and hit the slopes for epic snow tubing. So, pile the kids into the car and head to the best places to go snow tubing near Fresno, which triggers a mild adrenaline rush and the thrilling sensation of riding down a tube lane!
FRESNO, CA
Sneha Neupane

An entire family targeted in mass shooting in California

In the dawn of Jan. 16, a pair of criminals penniless into a silver apartment in a granular little municipality in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Six public inside were fast try dead, killing-style, new in what the experts reply has happened an distressing rise in homicides in the state’s land center.
GOSHEN, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford planners OK 21-acre subdivision of single-family homes

Hanford's Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a 21-acre subdivision on the south side of Hanford Armona Road comprised of 95 lots for single-family homes. The subdivision is located on the south side of Hanford Armona Road, between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue. It will be zoned as a low-density residential neighborhood and has a floating designation for a future school in the area.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park

A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
HANFORD, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

3K+
Followers
885
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy