Fort Myers, FL

cw34.com

Fired nanny steals family's dog, sheriff says

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — A family was reunited with their dog after their nanny allegedly stole it. On Jan. 25, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a missing dog. The family reported the dog, named Lady, missing and told deputies they suspected their...
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Intoxicated Florida woman threatens, kicks officer with 'full force' in groin: Police

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after police say she threatened and kicked an officer with "full force" in the groin area. The Cape Coral Police Department said officers responded to Fathoms Restaurant & Bar on Jan. 25 at around 9 p.m. to a disturbance in progress. The 911 call said the a woman, later identified as Clarella Nelson Potter, 81, was getting physically aggressive with restaurant employees, trying to punch them.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

2-year-old burned, family displaced following LaBelle house fire

LABELLE, Fla. — A family of seven is looking for housing after a fire destroyed their LaBelle home. The incident happened Monday afternoon on Shawnee Avenue. Debbie Isom said she woke up and her surroundings looked like the inside of a “red furnace.”. She said she remembers hearing...
LABELLE, FL
Click10.com

Florida police looking for ‘pooping perpetrator’

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida police are looking for a man, who they said was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and then defecating on the floor. According to police, the man broke into a Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers on Saturday by climbing through a small window.
FORT MYERS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 p.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive, and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

