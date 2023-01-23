Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Fired nanny steals family's dog, sheriff says
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — A family was reunited with their dog after their nanny allegedly stole it. On Jan. 25, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a missing dog. The family reported the dog, named Lady, missing and told deputies they suspected their...
cw34.com
Intoxicated Florida woman threatens, kicks officer with 'full force' in groin: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after police say she threatened and kicked an officer with "full force" in the groin area. The Cape Coral Police Department said officers responded to Fathoms Restaurant & Bar on Jan. 25 at around 9 p.m. to a disturbance in progress. The 911 call said the a woman, later identified as Clarella Nelson Potter, 81, was getting physically aggressive with restaurant employees, trying to punch them.
cw34.com
Florida man who punched dog outside of gas station sentenced to 36 months: Sheriff
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man who repeatedly punched his dog has been sentenced to 36 months behind bars. Back in March 2022, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Marcus Chiddister, 23, was caught outside of a RaceTrac gas station repeatedly punching his dog with a closed fist before closing the door and walking inside.
Cape Coral Police arrest woman for battery on officers
Cape Coral Officers arrested a woman after they say she battered officers on Tuesday night just after 9:00 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in Cape Coral shooting
One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman caught on camera stealing employee’s wallet from Villas restaurant
A woman was caught on camera stealing an employee’s wallet at a restaurant in Villas on Jan. 1. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman took the wallet from the front desk of Ember Korean Steakhouse at 7091 College Parkway. If you recognize her, call Southwest...
NBC 2
2-year-old burned, family displaced following LaBelle house fire
LABELLE, Fla. — A family of seven is looking for housing after a fire destroyed their LaBelle home. The incident happened Monday afternoon on Shawnee Avenue. Debbie Isom said she woke up and her surroundings looked like the inside of a “red furnace.”. She said she remembers hearing...
Driver flees from Collier County deputies in possible stolen vehicle
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies attempted to stop a car Thursday morning that they believed may have been stolen. The driver would not stop and then ran from the traffic stop in the area of Mission Hills Drive and Collier Boulevard, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Cape Coral woman arrested for embezzling over $3 million from SWFL business
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Lee County woman was arrested yesterday after scheming to defraud her former company. Carolyn Pilgrim, a 41-year-old in charge of Action Manufacturing & Supply’s accounting department, had been depositing money into a private account, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Click10.com
Florida police looking for ‘pooping perpetrator’
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida police are looking for a man, who they said was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and then defecating on the floor. According to police, the man broke into a Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers on Saturday by climbing through a small window.
Sarasota Man Arrested After Forging Leases Of Deceased Homeowners
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with three felony counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and one felony count of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell following an investigation. According to deputies, on January 19, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 p.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive, and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
Port Charlotte man killed in McCall Rd. motorcycle crash
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. It happened on McCall Road in Charlotte County on Tuesday.
12tomatoes.com
Woman Left “Speechless” After Spotting Something Shiny During Hurricane Cleanup
When it comes to cherished possessions, there are few things that surpass the sentimental value of a wedding ring. If you have ever lost or misplaced one, you know just how hopeless it can feel. No one ever wants to lose something that is this valuable to them, especially from a financial standpoint. That’s what makes this story such a special one.
64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
88-year-old cyclist struck and killed while trying to cross State Road 45 in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An 88-year-old Osprey man riding a bicycle died in a crash while attempting to cross U.S. 41 (State Road 45) in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 2:45 PM on Tuesday. A Buick Sedan, driven by a...
Ten Arrested In Florida At House Where Deputies Say 3 Fatal Overdoses Happened In 3 Years
Ten people were arrested in Florida, and deputies confiscated trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs during search warrants on Wednesday. Collier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with help from SWAT, executed the warrants at Naples home. Deputies say the duplex is well known to
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
