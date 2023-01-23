ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. hidden gem is one of Yelp’s top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023

A well-regarded New Jersey restaurant just made Yelp’s new list of the Top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023. Jessica’s Café, a popular eatery in Plainfield inspired by French and Italian cooking techniques, ranked No. 40 on the list, with Yelp praising its “branzino filets with crispy skin (and) plump Prince Edward Island mussels in a buttery sauce with applewood-smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County

BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Two Edison Restaurants, Moghul and Ming, Unveil Renovations, Menu Refreshes

Forty years ago, Shaun Mehtani’s parents opened Moghul, their first restaurant, in Manhattan. With no industry experience, Sneh and Satish Mehtani focused on catering to the large Indian community that was new to the area in the 70s and 80s. In 1990, the Mehtanis opened a second Moghul location...
EDISON, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy