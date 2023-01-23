ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123

SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
Albuquerque Police Department revises non-lethal use of force policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scrutiny over Albuquerque Police Department’s rise in officer-involved shootings has pushed the department to revise its nonlethal use of force policy. The hope is that officers will try other alternatives before feeling the need to use their guns. According to the department, this change in policy is meant to make it more […]
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
Man accepts plea deal for shooting at family in Albuquerque

Man accepts plea deal for shooting at family in Albuquerque
Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer

Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico

Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing

A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
