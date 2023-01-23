Read full article on original website
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123
SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
Woman takes plea deal for embezzling money from Jemez Pueblo
According to documents, Beverly Scott worked as a clerk for the Pueblo in 2019 when she issued 26 checks to herself.
New Mexico lawmaker looks to raise legal age to 21 for obtaining certain guns
Some lawmakers called this move a "gun grab," while others said it's common sense.
Albuquerque Police Department revises non-lethal use of force policy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scrutiny over Albuquerque Police Department’s rise in officer-involved shootings has pushed the department to revise its nonlethal use of force policy. The hope is that officers will try other alternatives before feeling the need to use their guns. According to the department, this change in policy is meant to make it more […]
Governor: N.M. prison medical care contracts leave ‘a lot to be desired’
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lays out her public safety legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. To her left sits House Speaker Javier Martínez. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s governor and lawmakers from both parties...
Man accepts plea deal for shooting at family in Albuquerque
Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
The man with the rose tattoo: FBI seeks suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and local FBI agents are searching for man they’re calling the “Rose Tattoo Robber.” He’s accused of stealing money last week from a Nusenda Credit Union at 8321 Palomas Avenue NE. The robbery happened around 11:36 a.m. last Thursday, January 19. Authorities say the man with a rose tattoo on […]
Two charged in Santa Fe County murder
Deputies were sent to County Road 56 Tuesday and found Eduardo Preciado Luevano, 17, dead in a car that was still running.
Review board suggests Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shouldn’t do ‘On Patrol’ TV show
“I always caution that our role is not to cozy up so much to the sheriff, but to be a conduit for communication to the public," said Chairman Jewell.
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
KRQE Newsfeed: Teens arrested, Santa Fe murder arrest, Warmer weekend, Looking for info, Youth job fair
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior – Two teens have been arrested, accused in the death of Jada Gonzales at a house party in Albuquerque. The arrest warrant sates 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina were kicked out of the party. […]
State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors to stay in custody
The state filed a motion for pretrial detention that argued no one should have to live in fear of someone driving a car through their home and firing a gun at them.
Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico
Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.
Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
KRQE reached out to the District Attorney's Office and asked why they agreed to the plea. They did not respond.
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing
New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.
State lawmakers look to raise minimum wage to $15.50
"All the economic analysis of the state shows that a living wage in the state is over 16 dollars an hour for just one individual"
