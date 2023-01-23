Read full article on original website
WBKO
Historic RailPark and Train Museum kickstarts 2023 campaign
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot invited partners and donors within the community to reminisce on the previous year’s events and to kick off their 2023 campaign. In 1993, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot were set to...
WBKO
City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made. Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear responds after three teens attack Warren Co. detention center staff
whopam.com
Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main deemed unsafe to enter
The historic Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main Streets in downtown Hopkinsville has been deemed unsafe to enter and the owners have been given 90 days to come up with a solution. Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell says they received a call about concerns for the safety of anyone...
WBKO
UPDATE: Anna’s Greek Restaurant releases statement after Republican club event controversy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Anna’s Greek Restaurant released a statement following recent controversy with the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky. “As a result of these events, we have learned and grown from this unfortunate experience,” the restaurant stated. “It is our sincere hope that our community can also learn, grow, and become stronger through love and unity.”
WBKO
Cheetah Clean Auto Wash opens doors to newest location on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash has officially opened the doors to its sixth branded location on Thursday, Jan 26. Located at 1550 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, this site makes their fourth owned and operated car wash within the Bowling Green-Warren County area - the company has over 15,000 subscribed members and supports over 100 jobs in the region.
WBKO
Feeding America and Allen Co. leaders combat food insecurity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, met with Allen County leaders today to discuss new strategies for battling food insecurity across the county. Roughly 14 percent of adults and over 17 percent of children across the county are currently facing food insecurity. This means that over...
wkdzradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
WBKO
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protest local restaurant
wcluradio.com
Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager
GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
WBKO
Rich Pond Elementary recognized as the 10th “Leader in Me, Lighthouse School”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School was recognized as the 10th “Leader in Me, Lighthouse School” in the Warren County Public School District. Tuesday evening at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce 88th annual celebration, Rich Pond Elementary was recognized for its work in building leadership skills.
wnky.com
Carter Lumber expansion to create 36 new jobs in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Carter Lumber is expanding its building component manufacturing facility in Bowling Green in the Kentucky Transpark. According to a release by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the project is part of their rebuilding following the devastating tornados that impacted the local area. “It’s...
wcluradio.com
Three sworn in as newest members of Glasgow EPB; city pool, stadium discussed
GLASGOW — Three people, including one councilmember, were sworn in as the newest board members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors at a meeting of the Glasgow Council Monday evening. Those three individuals included Robert Oliver, a newcomer who will fill the unexpired term of Beau Jones;...
WBKO
WCSO investigating burglary at South Ford Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue. A male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the home on foot, according to police. The suspect also returned in a vehicle to take more from the home.
WBKO
Scholarship fundraiser honors former WKU student killed in crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An upcoming scholarship fundraiser will support students at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. The memorial scholarship honors Stavon Williams who graduated from the university in 2012. He was killed in a crash back in 2021 in North Carolina. The Nashville native and father of three...
WBKO
BG Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates another year at 88th Annual Celebration
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held its 88th Annual Celebration tonight. Local business leaders, elected officials, regional partners, economic development investors, and special guests gathered for a reception and program at Sloan Convention Center. Keynote Speaker and Chief Revenue Officer for the...
New traffic pattern coming to US 41 in Hopkins County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive. Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn […]
WBKO
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
WBKO
Waller appointed to fill vacant BGISD board seat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday, and voted 4-0 to appoint Cierra Waller to fill the vacant seat on the board. Waller has served the Bowling Green Independent School District in many leadership roles as a student, alumna, and...
WBKO
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky announces expanded service area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky has expanded their service area to include the following counties; Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd. “We’re very excited to expand our services to those we serve in South Central Kentucky.” DSSKY President Eric Leach said. “The counties previously had no access to any Down syndrome services and it was an easy decision to add them and allow access to DSSKY and the Buddy House.”
