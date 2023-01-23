Read full article on original website
P&Z: Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; ‘Crisco House’ hotel project shelved
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
Cliffview Drive house demolition makes way for new south Macon park
MACON, Ga. — Crews demolished a house and nearby structures on Cliffview Drive in south Macon Thursday to help make way for a new park. Cliffview Lake Park will be located off Houston Road. It's the first step in a south Bibb beautification project. Mayor Lester Miller and Parks...
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller announces 2024 reelection bid
MACON, Ga. — Macon's mayor is asking you to elect him for four more years in office. According to a news release, Lester Miller launched his reelection campaign as Macon-Bibb County mayor Thursday night at the Hargray Capitol Theater. More than 250 people gathered in support of Miller, raising...
Warner Robins gets grant to help curb illegal trash dumping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's time for a cleanup in Warner Robins. Keep Warner Robins Beautiful wants folks to get rid of their trash responsibly and legally. The organization received a $5,000 grant from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. They plan to use the funds to assist with litter...
Macon Water Authority announces blueprints to fix flooding in parts of south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority is taking a step forward in fixing flooding problems in south Bibb County. They presented possible solutions to homeowners in and around Nowell Estates at a meeting Thursday evening. The catch: they'll have to acquire 11 easements and two properties to make it all work. The water authority says it's much needed, and many homeowners agree.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County unveils new affordable housing complex
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is moving forward on a plan to provide residents more affordable housing options. The Macon Housing Authority cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new facility at Northside Senior Village apartments on Northside Drive. The site includes 72 units, and the location gives residents access to shopping and food on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.
'It's unique': Cow Pies Pizza Company opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in Warner Robins. If you like pizza, wings, and pies, then you may want to checkout this new eatery on Watson Boulevard. Cow Pies Pizza Company has only been open for a few weeks, but they are already gaining popularity in Houston County.
Weekend last chance to see EMERGE: A National Juried Exhibition at the Macon Arts Alliance
MACON, Ga. — Friday is the last day to catch Macon Arts Alliance's January show EMERGE: A National Juried Exhibition in downtown Macon. The show features up and coming artist from across the country in a variety of mediums including photography, sculpture and a number of paintings. "I'm just...
Magnitude 2.2 earthquake in Putnam County shakes Lake Country Friday morning
EATONTON, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirms a magnitude 2.2 earthquake rocked Georgia's Lake Country early Friday. The quake struck at 7:13 a.m. about 9 miles south of Eatonton at a depth of about 3.6 km. It was centered just to the northwest of the US-441 bridge over Lake Sinclair.
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, Georgia
The Woodlands subdivision in Kathleen, Georgia is a beautiful and family-friendly community that offers a wide range of amenities and activities for residents to enjoy. Located just a short drive from downtown Warner Robins, this subdivision offers easy access to all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the city has to offer.
Bibb crews to demolish home for Cliffview Park beautification project
MACON, Ga. — A beautification project is about to get started in south Bibb County. Thursday morning, Mayor Lester Miller and Parks and Beautification Director Mike Glisson are scheduled to hold a news conference and demolition to mark the start of the project. Crews will demolish a house and...
Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April
MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
Visit Macon celebrates Macon Music Trail App Launch at Grant's Lounge
MACON, Ga. — The Historic Macon Foundation and Visit Macon are giving visitors and Maconites alike a way to take Macon's Music history into their hands. The Macon Music Trail App is a music lover's self-guided tour to Macon's vast music history. Visit Macon and other organizations are inviting people to come out to Grant's Lounge on Wednesday to celebrate the app's official launch.
School of the Week: Baldwin County High School helps students achieve dreams of working in medicine
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — School of the week is here!. This week we're celebrating Baldwin County High School for setting up their students with skills they can use outside the classroom all while addressing the shortage for healthcare workers. “My mom and my dad didn't go to college, so I...
Streets begin closing today for Disney+ series filming in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A Disney+ feature film is being shot in Macon, and some roads will be blocked off for the duration of the shoot through Wednesday, Feb. 1. The schedule for street closings begins today, with areas of Poplar Street and Second street blocked off. Here's a complete...
Filming for Disney+ series on MLK, Malcolm X to affect traffic in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Film crews are setting up in downtown Macon Thursday for a Disney+ show about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The streets will be used for scenes in the series, “Genius: MLK/X," set during the civil rights era and will depict protests in Selma and New York.
Gov. Kemp: Sustainable building materials company to invest $59 million in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on Friday a manufacturing company is building their new headquarters in Thomaston. A press release says the company Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters and invest $59 million in the facility.
Houston County state court completes expansion project, makes move to Perry
PERRY, Ga. — After breaking ground in December of 2020, the state court expansion project is finally complete. The Houston County State Court has moved from Warner Robins to Perry. For more than 40 years, state court has been located in Warner Robins -- after outgrowing its Carl Vinson...
'Would take a load off their shoulders': People in Milledgeville say they need more affordable housing
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp emphasized the importance of rural affordable housing. He announced a Rural Workforce Housing Fund to make sure folks have a place to live. “Transformational projects, good-paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren't options for hardworking Georgians to...
Macon airport extension brings growth to area
MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport has some new upgrades planned, like a new two-story corporate terminal building that will hold conference rooms, restaurants, and gathering spaces. They are also planning on building a new air traffic tower. Tuesday morning, they broke ground for their runway extension.
