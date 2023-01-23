Read full article on original website
Capitals' John Carlson: Resumes skating
Carlson (face) was on the ice prior to Friday's optional skate, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Carlson has not played since taking a slap shot to the face during a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Dec. 23. The 33-year-old is still a long way from returning to the lineup, but his presence on the ice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury
Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Game-time decision Thursday
Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Wilson exited in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche and did not partake in Thursday's morning skate, but is officially a game-time call. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and three points in eight games -- alongside a paltry minus-7 rating.
Patrick Mahomes is seemingly already healthy, plus the greatest food delivery person you've ever seen
Good morning to everyone but especially to... PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS... When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars, it didn't look good. Not for the rest of that game, and not for any potential games going forward. Yet, as he so often does while...
Royals' Matt Duffy: Receives contract from Royals
Duffy signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday. The veteran infielder will be given an invitation to major-league spring training. It's a good landing spot for Duffy, as the Royals recently freed up the potential for more playing time in the infield when they traded Adalberto Mondesi. Duffy was solid for the Cubs in 2021 but struggled last season with the Angels, putting up a .619 OPS across 247 plate appearances.
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday
Toews won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness. Toews' absence likely means Luke Philp draws into the lineup, while Jason Dickinson could be in line for more ice time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in Edmonton, but it's unknown if Toews will be healthy enough to play in that contest.
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Season-high seven assists in win
Rubio chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 victory over the Rockets. Rubio continues to play a limited role off the bench and has not scored more than nine points in any of his games. However, he was able to dish out a season-high seven assists in the win. The fact he remains limited even with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined tells you everything you need to know about his role moving forward. The Cavaliers want to have him up and running come the playoffs, meaning he could be locked in at no more than 20 minutes per night, at least for the foreseeable future.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday
Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Moved off 40-man roster
Barnes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. This is the corresponding 40-man roster move for Boston's completion of a free-agent agreement with Adam Duvall. Barnes is due $8.375 million in 2023 and carries a $2.25 million buyout on his $8 million club option for 2024, but he gets the boot after struggling to a 4.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB over 39.2 innings last season. Because of the money owed, Barnes will almost certainly pass through waivers unclaimed. He figures to then move on to another team. Kenley Jansen is the heavy favorite for saves in the Red Sox bullpen leading into the 2023 campaign.
Wizards' Will Barton: Reduced role continues
Barton ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 win over Dallas. Barton remains an afterthought when it comes to fantasy, logging just 15 minutes in the victory. Prior to Tuesday, he had not even been in the rotation for over a week, highlighting what a struggle it has been since arriving in Washington. At this point, it appears as though a trade is Barton's only chance at redeeming himself. For now, however, managers can focus their attention elsewhere.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report
Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Resumes swinging
Tatis (shoulder/wrist/suspension) took batting practice Thursday, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports. Tatis was cleared to resume baseball activity Jan. 6 and this was his first public step toward returning to the field since. He is expected to be ready to participate at the start of spring training, though he'll still be required to sit out the first 20 games of the season due to a PED suspension. After missing the entire 2022 campaign, Tatis will have high expectations in 2023 after posting an OPS above .930 in all three of his previous seasons in the majors.
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Minimal action in regular season
Vaughn rushed 17 times for 53 yards and secured three of four targets for 19 yards across 15 games in 2022. The third-year back was a forgotten man on offense most of the season, logging just 35 snaps from scrimmage. Vaughn did garner active status for a career-high 15 games, but rookie Rachaad White beat him out for the No. 2 running back job and only increased his snap share as the campaign unfolded. The fact that Vaughn received so few opportunities even with veteran Giovani Bernard missing significant time due to injury doesn't bode well for the Vanderbilt product's prospects heading into the final year of his rookie deal, especially with Leonard Fournette still projected to be on the roster in 2023 alongside White.
