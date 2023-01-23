Vernal Airport Director Ken Campbell addressed the Uintah County Commission during their Monday Commission meeting sharing exciting prospects for future air service. The airport’s contract with SkyWest was up in December and Campbell explained that SkyWest has bid on the next Essential Air Service contract which he said was good news. If they are awarded the contract, Campbell says they will contract with 12 flights per week that are split 6 through United to Denver and 6 through Delta to Salt Lake City. SkyWest will downsize to 30 seats per flight rather than 50 seats. It is anticipated that the contract will be announced by early March and the new contract would start in the summertime. Campbell emphasized that while it looks good that SkyWest will win the contract, it has not been awarded yet.

VERNAL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO