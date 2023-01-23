Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kpcw.org
Filmmakers behind 'Food and Country' discuss how chefs adapted during pandemic
Director and producer Laura Gabbert and producer and author Ruth Reichl talk about their documentary "Food and Country" and how COVID-19 forced the food production industry to adapt.
kpcw.org
Diana Green Foster discusses 'The Turnaway Study'
Diana Green Foster, author of "The Turnaway Study," explains the prospective longitudinal study examining the effects of unwanted pregnancy on women's lives.
kpcw.org
Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong shares meeting updates
Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting.
kpcw.org
Sing J. Lee brings drama 'The Accidental Getaway Driver' to Sundance
Sing J. Lee’s striking visuals and mood-driven aesthetic set the tone for unnerving intensity, punctuated by moments of humor and warmth in "The Accidental Getaway Driver." Inspired by a true story, this is not just a crime film, but a stirring portrait of this lonely old man and his relationship with Tây.
kpcw.org
Challenges of finding childcare with Kids First co-manager Nancy Nichols
Co-manager of Kids First Nancy Nichols in Aspen talks about the challenges of finding affordable childcare and how the city of Aspen is helping.
There's plenty of fun going on across Utah this weekend!
It's been a cold and gray week in Utah but the weekend is here! Head out and enjoy an event near you!
kpcw.org
Sundance Review | FIVE SUNS | "Bad Press"
In the documentary "Bad Press," Directors Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler tell a riveting story based on the fact, incredible but true, that Native Americans subject to their tribal governments don’t necessarily have the right of free speech. The tribes are sovereign nations, and don’t follow the U.S. Constitution.
kpcw.org
Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews
Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews shares an update on local schools.
kpcw.org
Park City Board of Realtors break down year-end housing report
Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Board of Director President Joanne O'Connell break down the 2022 year-end report.
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
ksl.com
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells
TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
A woman who dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor.
KSLTV
New plan aims to re-establish Rio Grande as transportation hub
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utahns are working to revitalize the Rio Grande Train Station, potentially bringing back rail service and solving some transportation challenges. Long ago, a street that was once flooded with passengers traveling near and far remains quant and quiet today, but a recent grassroots effort to change that is gaining attention.
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
airwaysmag.com
Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion
DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
basinnow.com
Possibility Vernal Airport Will Add Salt Lake City Route With New Contract
Vernal Airport Director Ken Campbell addressed the Uintah County Commission during their Monday Commission meeting sharing exciting prospects for future air service. The airport’s contract with SkyWest was up in December and Campbell explained that SkyWest has bid on the next Essential Air Service contract which he said was good news. If they are awarded the contract, Campbell says they will contract with 12 flights per week that are split 6 through United to Denver and 6 through Delta to Salt Lake City. SkyWest will downsize to 30 seats per flight rather than 50 seats. It is anticipated that the contract will be announced by early March and the new contract would start in the summertime. Campbell emphasized that while it looks good that SkyWest will win the contract, it has not been awarded yet.
WATCH: Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to deliver State of the City address
Mayor Erin Mendenhall is expected to unveil her goals and plans for the future of Salt Lake City during the 2023 State of the City Address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
