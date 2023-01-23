Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Corps of Engineers take on one of their largest projects yet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In August 2022, the Alaska Corps of Engineers broke ground on one of the largest construction projects in its history. The team of almost 100 employees has spent the last several months excavating 1.3 million cubic yards on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as they start to transform runway 16-24 from 7,500 feet to 10,000 feet long.
youralaskalink.com
Longer School Days for Kids
Added by atagliaferri on January 25, 2023. We begin tonight in Anchorage — where the school day will soon be getting a little bit longer. Earlier this week, the school board approved a plan to make up time lost due to snow days. So, starting on Monday through the beginning of March — an extra 30 minutes will be tacked on to the school day. And as Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson reports — not everybody is happy about it.
alaskapublic.org
Economic development officials launch campaign against Anchorage’s ‘talent crisis’
The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation unveiled a new action plan Wednesday to revitalize the economy of Alaska’s biggest city. The corporation hired consultants with TIP Strategies to put it together. They’re calling the campaign Choose Anchorage. The wide-ranging, five-year plan calls on leaders from diverse fields and backgrounds to collaborate on four areas: fostering business vitality, building up the workforce, improving quality of life and investing in critical public infrastructure.
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 25, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines:Southeast Alaska is looking ahead to the next drought. Governor Dunleavy outlines his agenda in the State of the State address. And Anchorage mayor Bronson keeps quiet.
alaskapublic.org
Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia
The state of Alaska wants more than $60,000 back from Anchorage’s disgraced former health director, saying he fraudulently claimed a higher military rank than he actually had when he joined the Alaska State Defense Force. Former Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace has been charged with one civil count of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Collection tells story of state’s history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stepping into any library is like taking a step back in time. Rows and rows of books filled with history tell a story of how the world once was. The Loussac Public Library in Anchorage is no different. Located in the heart of Midtown Anchorage, the library is a place that holds a lot of Alaska history. In fact, an entire section is dedicated to preserving it: the Alaska Collection.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating Downtown shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a downtown shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived to the scene at West Seventh Avenue, near I Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper and lower body. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
alaskapublic.org
From next week to March 9, Anchorage school days will be 30 minutes longer
Anchorage School District students will be in class for 30 minutes longer than normal from Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board approved the extended days Monday night to make up for class time lost due to an unprecedented string of snow days in December. Anchorage students have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake
A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
alaskasnewssource.com
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
alaskasnewssource.com
Unsettled weather pattern over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storm warnings for heavy snow were still in effect mid-week for the upper Noatak and Kobuk Valleys, with 2-5 inches of snow, and winds gusting to 40 mph. A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the Yukon Delta starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust...
kdll.org
Forest Service conducts slash burning in Cooper Landing and Hope
The U.S. Forest Service has started burning slash in Cooper Landing, part of a project to mitigate the fire risk of fallen trees and reduce beetle kill in the area this winter and spring. Chugach National Forest fire management staff will conduct burns on forest land near the Quartz Creek,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Fireweed neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead with trauma to the upper body after police responded to a report of shots fired on Eureka Street off West Fireweed Lane shortly before midnight Wednesday night. According to police, the victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp
It was a heart breaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena. Anchorage Police Department responded to an assault with weapons call around 1 PM on Tuesday. The report comes after 240 local businesses and organizations were surveyed over past performance, expected performance, and identifying issues within the city in order of importance.
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Health Department Director Joe Gerace accused of civil fraud
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Health Department Director Joe Gerace has been accused of civil fraud. The complaint alleges that Gerace was paid $94,783.69 over 203 days by the State Active Duty service for a higher rate of compensation than he was entitled to for duty with the Alaska State Defense Force (ASDF).
alaskasnewssource.com
White supremacist ‘1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison
The former Health Department Director Joe Gerace has been accused of civil fraud. The complaint alleges that Gerace was paid $94,783.69 over 203 days by the State Active Duty service for a higher rate of compensation than he was entitled to for duty with the Alaska State Defense Force (ASDF).
Comments / 6