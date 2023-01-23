Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Pirate's guide to Gasparilla Pirate Invasion
We're just one day away from the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion and parade. Here's everything you need to know to have a great time in downtown Tampa.
fox13news.com
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park inspires the next generation of mermaids
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, one of Florida’s most iconic roadside attractions, just celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues to draw record crowds each year. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is home to the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids. "What sets this attraction apart more than...
fox13news.com
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger finds new home at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has become the new home to a critically endangered Sumatran tiger. The 9-year-old tiger, named Bandar, is the park's first Sumatran tiger — a species on the brink of extinction. There are less than 400 known Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild.
fox13news.com
Billy Adams trial: Tampa rapper found not guilty of double murder in recording studio
TAMPA, Fla. - The fate of a Tampa rapper charged with two first-degree murders and burglary was only in the hands of a jury for a few hours Friday before they came to a decision. Billy Adams was accused of killing two men at a home recording studio in Lutz...
fox13news.com
Eight manatees taken to ZooTampa critical care center showing signs of cold water exposure
TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center took in its eighth sea cow in two weeks that showed signs of cold water exposure. "They’ve all been from the West Coast, so all local for us, some as close as right here in Tampa, others St. Pete, but definitely concerning with the amount we’ve gotten and the amount of manatees that have needed help with the cold stress," said Tiffany Burns, the director of marine life and animal programs at ZooTampa. "We get anywhere from 17 to maybe 30 manatees in an entire year, on average, so it really puts into perspective when you get eight in two weeks, what that might look like for the rest of the year."
fox13news.com
St. Pete bottle shop ushers in new generation of wine enthusiasts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Every year, dozens of new bars and restaurants open in St. Petersburg, and the competition is fierce. Party animals and night owls reap the benefits as bar owners find new ways to stand out. The folks at CellarMasters Wine Bar and Bottle Shop hit the nail...
fox13news.com
Paralympic athletes, veterans compete International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of wheelchair athletes from all over the world were in Tampa last week to compete in an International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament at the All People's Life Center on Sligh Avenue. While wheelchair rugby games may have been created for inclusion, therapy and stress relief, things have...
fox13news.com
University of Tampa faculty weighs potential action against students using popular AI chatbot
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa spokesman says faculty are holding discussions about the increasingly prevalent artificial intelligence (AI) technology called ChatGPT and how to deal with it. The comments are in response to questions from FOX 13 to school districts and universities across Tampa Bay about whether leaders...
fox13news.com
Law enforcement pushes boating safety ahead of Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. - The Fish and Wildlife Commission is warning about drinking while boating during this weekend's Gasparilla festival. "We will be out in force looking for people boating under the influence, from the very start of the parade to the very end of it," said Maj. Rob Rowe of FWC.
fox13news.com
'It's a game changer': K9 training begins for PCSO's new bloodhound puppies
LARGO, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has two new four-legged recruits. Two bloodhound puppies are in school, training to be a part of the force. They’re the first bloodhounds that the sheriff’s office has had since the 1960s. "I think it’s a game changer for...
fox13news.com
Tampa police looking for persons of interest in shooting death of East Tampa mother
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department released surveillance video this week, showing what officers believe are of persons of interest in the shooting death of a 26-year-old mother in East Tampa. Latoya Gay, 26, was shot and killed January 18 while "multiple parties" fired at each other at the...
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
fox13news.com
Great Rides: 1934 Ford window coupe and 2014 Honda Grom bike
Donnie and Barbara in Dover built their 1934 Ford window coupe in honor of their son who passed away in 2006 from heart disease. Diego in Clearwater decided to give his 2014 Honda Grom a Joker theme.
fox13news.com
Bloodhound puppies training in K9 school
Two new four-legged recruits are gearing up to join their handlers on the force. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's new bloodhound puppies, Holmes and Duke are hard at work in K9 school. They are the first bloodhound puppies PCSO has had since the 1960s.
fox13news.com
Great Rides: 1971 Chevelle and Gasparilla-themed Harley Davidson
Richie in Clearwater bought his 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle back in 1992 for $1,500. T.J. in Seminole made his 1997 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic look like a pirate ship.
fox13news.com
UT Spartans baseball team spends week helping those living in poverty in the Dominican Republic
TAMPA, Fla. - When The University of Tampa baseball team takes the field for practice on their new multi-million dollar turf, they can't help feeling just how lucky they are. The Spartans just returned from a week-long goodwill baseball trip to the Dominican Republic where baseball is the countries pride and passion. For the team, it was a life-changing experience.
fox13news.com
Ethics commission fines Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated.
fox13news.com
Family says pregnant mother of 2 killed in crossfire
The family of 26-year-old Latoya Gay said she was outside her Tampa residence, talking to friends, when she was shot and killed. She was pregnant with her third child and left behind two children.
fox13news.com
Who will lead the parade of pirates?
Sergeant Major Matt Parrish will take in his very first Gasparilla not from the sidelines this Saturday but rather from the heart of it all as this year's community hero. "You know, hero is a word that I don't consider myself," stated Sgt. Major Parrish. "As I'm riding down that parade route, it's not really about me or my name or my face. It's more about the uniform.
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
