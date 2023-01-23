ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park inspires the next generation of mermaids

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, one of Florida’s most iconic roadside attractions, just celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues to draw record crowds each year. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is home to the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids. "What sets this attraction apart more than...
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
Eight manatees taken to ZooTampa critical care center showing signs of cold water exposure

TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center took in its eighth sea cow in two weeks that showed signs of cold water exposure. "They’ve all been from the West Coast, so all local for us, some as close as right here in Tampa, others St. Pete, but definitely concerning with the amount we’ve gotten and the amount of manatees that have needed help with the cold stress," said Tiffany Burns, the director of marine life and animal programs at ZooTampa. "We get anywhere from 17 to maybe 30 manatees in an entire year, on average, so it really puts into perspective when you get eight in two weeks, what that might look like for the rest of the year."
TAMPA, FL
Law enforcement pushes boating safety ahead of Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. - The Fish and Wildlife Commission is warning about drinking while boating during this weekend's Gasparilla festival. "We will be out in force looking for people boating under the influence, from the very start of the parade to the very end of it," said Maj. Rob Rowe of FWC.
TAMPA, FL
Bloodhound puppies training in K9 school

Two new four-legged recruits are gearing up to join their handlers on the force. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's new bloodhound puppies, Holmes and Duke are hard at work in K9 school. They are the first bloodhound puppies PCSO has had since the 1960s.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
UT Spartans baseball team spends week helping those living in poverty in the Dominican Republic

TAMPA, Fla. - When The University of Tampa baseball team takes the field for practice on their new multi-million dollar turf, they can't help feeling just how lucky they are. The Spartans just returned from a week-long goodwill baseball trip to the Dominican Republic where baseball is the countries pride and passion. For the team, it was a life-changing experience.
TAMPA, FL
Ethics commission fines Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh

In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated.
FLORIDA STATE
Who will lead the parade of pirates?

Sergeant Major Matt Parrish will take in his very first Gasparilla not from the sidelines this Saturday but rather from the heart of it all as this year's community hero. "You know, hero is a word that I don't consider myself," stated Sgt. Major Parrish. "As I'm riding down that parade route, it's not really about me or my name or my face. It's more about the uniform.
TAMPA, FL

