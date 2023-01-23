Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Former FBI officer arrested; he was paid by agents of Russian billionaire he had investigated
In a case with heavy undertones of sending a thief to catch a thief, a former FBI counterintelligence senior officer has found himself on the other side of the law. Charles McGonigal, was charged on Monday for taking up to $250,000 from a former Albanian intelligence officer. He was also charged in using his position to make efforts in having a Russian billionaire, Oleg Deripaska removed from a sanctions list.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
CIA staff made a 'suicide pact' to resign if Trump fired director Gina Haspel, former aide says
Trump wanted to replace Haspel with vocal supporter Kash Patel, former White House comms director Alyssa Farah Griffin said.
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
U.S. Justice Department rolls out policy to coax companies to report wrongdoing
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors will have greater leeway to decline to prosecute companies that self-report criminal matters and cooperate with government investigations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
The Department of Justice charged 2 men over helping to conceal Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg's ownership of a $90 million superyacht
Richard Masters, who was arrested in Spain on sanctions evasion and money laundering charges, used a fake name for the "Tango", per Department of Justice.
The only woman on FBI's 10 most-wanted list, she sold "trashy coin" and scammed $4B from "crazy" investors
As a young student, her “classmates described her as smart, driven, and aloof.” When she met and married her collegemate, she insisted that she did not want to have children as they would interfere with her desire of becoming rich. She let people know that she wanted to be a millionaire by age 30. Ruja Ignatova, a german citizen, was born in Bulgaria where her dad was an engineer, and her mother was a teacher. Now she’s the only woman on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitive list with a $ 100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. She’s said to be traveling with armed guards.
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.
Federal prosecutors said Monday that the former top FBI agent in New York for counterintelligence was detained together with an ex-Russian ambassador and charged with breaking American sanctions against Russia by attempting to assist the tycoon Oleg Deripaska in getting off the sanctions list.
Trump Withdraws Another Case Opposing New York AG’s Fraud Probe After Brutal Sanctions Order For ‘Frivolous’ Litigation
Former President Donald Trump withdrew another case opposing New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud investigation and lawsuit — this time, ending a pending appeal before the Manhattan-based Second Circuit. “I am pleased that Donald Trump has withdrawn both of his pending actions against my office,” James said...
REVEALED: Antifa Domestic Terror Suspect Teresa Yue Shen Daughter Of Chinese Pharma Tycoon & UK Foreign Office Consultant
An Antifa terror suspect arrested in Georgia last week was recently revealed to be the daughter of a Chinese pharmaceutical tycoon and a United Kingdom Foreign Office consultant, RadarOnline.com has learned.Teresa Yue Shen, 31, was one of seven Antifa members arrested in Atlanta on January 18 during an alleged “clearing operation” at the site of the city’s future $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Centre.Shen was charged with domestic terrorism and aggravated assault of an officer after clashing with police in protest of what she and her Antifa cell call “cop city.”According to a newly published report by Daily Mail,...
"CryptoQueen" Scammed Investors Out of $4 Billion, Added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted List
Ruja Ignatova, once known as the "CryptoQueen," has been added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list after scamming investors out of $4 billion. In 2016, Ignatova's company, OneCoin, was one of the darlings of the emerging cryptocurrency industry. A rival of Bitcoin, Igantova once said, "In two years, nobody will speak about Bitcoin anymore."
