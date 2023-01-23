As a young student, her “classmates described her as smart, driven, and aloof.” When she met and married her collegemate, she insisted that she did not want to have children as they would interfere with her desire of becoming rich. She let people know that she wanted to be a millionaire by age 30. Ruja Ignatova, a german citizen, was born in Bulgaria where her dad was an engineer, and her mother was a teacher. Now she’s the only woman on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitive list with a $ 100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. She’s said to be traveling with armed guards.

4 DAYS AGO