Marion County, West Virginia, high school principals trained on use of new metal detectors

Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
No injuries after Marion Co., West Virginia, school bus accident caused by 'hazardous roads'
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nobody is hurt following a Friday morning accident involving a Marion County school bus. According to the Marion County 911 Center, a school bus was involved in an accident on Holbert Road Friday morning around 6:50 a.m., which was caused by "hazardous roads."
WVNews
Woman killed in Shinnston, West Virginia, house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An elderly female died when her single-story home burned late Thursday in downtown Shinnston, according to Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey. No one else was injured. The home was destroyed, Lindsey said. The female was believed to be at the residence by herself.
WVNews
Pittsburgh man admits committing drug felonies in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty Friday to two Harrison County drug felonies. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish held off accepting the pleas from Darrell Lamar Washington to conspiracy to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
WVNews
Third shoplifting theft leads to felony charge for Grafton, West Virginia woman
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton woman has been charged with felony third-offense shoplifting and could face a prison term of 1-10 years, a fine and restitution if convicted. Jamie Lynn Haller, 42, was charged by Grafton City Patrolman Zachary Dillon for third-offense shoplifting after an incident Sunday.
WVNews
WVU Medicine UHC Main Laboratory receives accreditation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to United Hospital Center Main Laboratory, Bridgeport, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The facility’s director, Gerald T. Wedemeyer, MD, was...
WVNews
West Virginia Golf Association exec Ullman joins LIV Golf
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The WVGA announced Ullman's departure on Thursday.
WVNews
Holly Ball Silent Auction raises funds for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bidding has begun and will be open through 6 p.m. Feb. 5 for a silent auction to benefit the Holly Ball. All proceeds from the silent auction and the Holly Ball benefit WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.
WVNews
Valley Health joins Peak Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., and WINCHESTER, Va. — Valley Health has joined with West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, Mountain Health Network, and Marshall Health as an owner of Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative. “Valley Health and...
WVNews
Rhonda Arnold
BAYARD, W.Va. — Rhonda Lynn Arnold, 64, of Bayard, W.Va., passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born on March 25, 1958, in Oakland, she was a daughter of Shelby (McDonald) Duckett and the late Richard Arnold.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine empowers mothers with diabetes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pregnancy brings with it a host of lifestyle changes, but for individuals living with diabetes, it can also create risk and challenges. WVU Medicine Children’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine helps expectant mothers, like Daisy Greene, 37, of Morgantown, navigate those risks and challenges through monitoring and expertise.
WVNews
WVWC softball tabbed as favorites in MEC South Division
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia Wesleyan softball has been picked as the favorites to win the MEC South Division, the league announced on Thursday. The Bobcats tallied 63 points in the poll, the most of any team in the conference. Charleston was selected to finish second in...
WVNews
Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
WVNews
West Virginia University researcher aims to capitalize on untapped natural gas resources
MORGANTOWN — Madelyn Ball, an assistant professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, received $110,000 in funding from the American Chemical Society to conduct research that will convert alkane hydrocarbons from shale gas into olefins, a class of chemicals made up of hydrogen and carbon such as ethylene and propylene, that can be used in the production of plastics and other complex chemicals.
WVNews
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
WVNews
Richard Owens resigns as head women's soccer coach
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Richard Owens has resigned as head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan women’s soccer program, the WVWC athletic department announced on Thursday. Owens resigns on the heels of a 2022 campaign in which the Bobcats recorded a 6-11-1 overall record, including a 6-9-1...
WVNews
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
West Virginia's men's basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there's no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins' team needs to get.
WVNews
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech
After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
WVNews
Milly Lucas
KITZMILLER — Milly Lucas, 79, of Kitzmiller, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2023. Born on June 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mable (Paugh) Greaser.
WVNews
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12
The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
Comments / 0