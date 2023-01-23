Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
ComicBook
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
ComicBook
Velma Massively Popular Despite So Many Negative Reviews
Velma might be swimming in negative reviews, but the popularity of the series is surging anyway. HBO Max debuted the Scooby-Doo reimagining helmed by Mindy Kaling recently. And, the show has remained in the top 10 programs streamed on the service from the word go. The Wrap reports that demand for Velma has increased 127% this week. So, it's actually more in-demand than The Last of Us. Maybe some of that negative attention drew people in to see what the fuss was about? Or perhaps, getting that shiny front-page spot on the app with a recognizable franchise like Scooby-Doo did the trick. Kaling talked about the opportunity to represent a whole different segment of fans with this interpretation back at New York Comic Con with UPI.
ComicBook
Tomb Raider TV Series in the Works From No Time to Die Writer
A Tomb Raider TV series is in the works at Amazon with one of the writers of No Time to Die leading the charge. Tomb Raider is one of the biggest video game franchises out there and the pulpy action-adventure stories with a charming female protagonist have always lent well to being more than just a game. To date, the series has seen three movies, one of which being a reboot that was intended to kickstart a new film series. Unfortunately, the sequel to the 2018 Tomb Raider movie got held up by things like COVID, constant behind-the-scenes changes, and then rights issues, leading to it being scrapped earlier this year. Many were disappointed as the 2018 film is regarded as one of the better video game adaptations, but it was unfortunately not to be.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
Should Rick and Morty Introduce New Variants of Rick and Morty to Replace Roiland?
Rick and Morty fans are still reeling from the announcement that series co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices both Rick and Morty, was being fired from the show following allegations and charges of serious sexual/domestic misconduct. With Roiland now gone, there have been some serious questions about how Rick and Morty can possibly continue. The options are pretty clear: recast Rick and Morty, or end the show.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains Why She Was Drawn to Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack is a new series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis that is based on the 2004 book of the same name by Edo van Belkom. The first episode is now streaming on Paramount+, and it features Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar playing an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey. In honor of the new series, Gellar has been talking about her return to TV and how her days playing Buffy helped prepare her for another supernatural teen show. In a recent interview with Graham Norton (via PEOPLE), Gellar revealed what drew her to the project.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
ComicBook
Poker Face: Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne Explain One of the Best Cameos
Rian Johnson was just nominated for an Academy Award for writing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but the Netflix film isn't the only new murder mystery from the creative. Yesterday saw the debut of Poker Face, the new series inspired by shows like Columbo and Murder She Wrote that stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman with a very special talent who keeps finding herself having to solve some nasty crimes. The show's first four episodes are now available on Peacock and they feature an array of guest stars. The show's second episode, "The Night Shift," includes a rare TV appearance by John Ratzenberger who is best known for playing Cliff Clavin on Cheers and voicing many beloved Pixar characters. Recently, Johnson and Lyonne spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment about the iconic actor's episode.
ComicBook
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Wild Buffy Fan Theory
Wolf Pack's first episode is now streaming on Paramount+ and the series sees Sarah Michelle Gellar's long-awaited return to TV. Gellar is known for an array of roles throughout her career, but many know her best for playing the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The iconic show ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and saw Gellar facing off with vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats. In Wolf Pack, Gellar plays an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey, and there's a wild fan theory going around that her character is actually a retired Buffy who has since changed her name and career, and that the final episode of the new werewolf series will reveal her true identity. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Gellar was asked about the theory.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia's English Dub Casts Its Lady Nagant
My Hero Academia's sixth season might be done with the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, but the troubles swarming the young heroes of UA Academy are just beginning. With Shigaraki using his newfound power and a horde of High-End Nomu to break All For One and several criminals free from prison, one antagonist is about cause Deku specifically some serious problems in the near future of the anime adaptation. Now, My Hero Academia's English Dub has confirmed that they have found its Lady Nagant.
ComicBook
Kaguya-Sama Movie Reveals Perfect North American Release Date
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War ended its manga series in November of last year, following a successful third season of its anime adaptation that introduced many new fans to the characters of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya. While there have been plenty of romantic comedies in the anime realm, Kaguya-Sama takes the unique position of making hidden attraction into a war of wills. Now, following the franchise's first feature-length film's release in Japan, Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends has chosen the perfect release date for its North America debut.
ComicBook
Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Aquaman Figures Launch With Comic
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Page Punchers action figure lineup offers an action figure and a full-size comic book in clamshell blister packaging. The collection includes 3-inch scale figures priced at $9.99 each and 7-inch sale figures with a $24.99 price point. Today, new Aquaman releases join the 7-inch lineup. A breakdown for each figure in all of the Page Punchers waves can be found below. Note that domestic US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at Entertainment Earth during the month of January 2023. Several of the previously released figures are also on sale via the Amazon links.
ComicBook
The Expanse Collectibles Coming from Nacelle
The Nacelle Company has acquired the rights to produce the first-ever line of toys based on the fan-favorite sci-fi series The Expanse. The deal connects Alcon, producers of Blade Runner 2049 and 2024's Garfield, with Nacelle, the newly-formed company behind the revival of cult IPs like Robo Force, Secaturs, Power Lords, and The Great Garloo. The first wave of toys will include Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), Camina Drummer (Cara Gee), James Holden (Steven Strait), Amos Burton (Wes Chatham), Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams), and Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper).
ComicBook
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
ComicBook
HBO Max Announces Succession Season 4 Release Date
Succession is coming back for Season 4 and HBO Max just let fans know when they could expect the Roy clan will be bickering on their television screens again. In social media posts, they told viewers that March 26 will be the fateful day on the streaming service. Considering the finale of Season 3 left fans reeling, this salvo of episodes will be key to watch as well. It feels like Twitter and Facebook especially rejoiced at the mention of more crazy family drama on the HBO show. Check out some of the chaos unfolding in the fresh clip they released down below!
ComicBook
James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Fan's Outrage Over Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
DC Studios head James Gunn is responding to the continued fan backlash over Henry Cavill's Superman no longer being part of the DC Universe movie franchise. Things got ugly over on Gunn's Instagram page: the filmmaker was simply trying to celebrate his pet cat Emily in a photo post, which didn't stop angry DC fans (read: Snyderverse fans) from once again attacking Gunn, his co-head at DC Studios Peter Safran, and the entire new DCU plan... that nobody has seen yet.
