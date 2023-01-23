Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us Makes Huge Change to the Infected
HBO's The Last of Us has revealed another major change to how the infected operate. As with any adaptation, things have to be changed whether it be because of changes to the medium or because it introduces a more interesting ripple for a different audience. The first episode of the series was incredibly faithful, even with some tweaks and additions, but in the lead-up to the show's release, the showrunners made it clear that it was making some slightly divisive changes. For instance, it was decided that there would be no spores in the show, something that is a big part of The Last of Us games. There are a number of reasons for this, but ultimately, they've been replaced with a new and disgusting element.
Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 23, 2023
Here's what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 23, 2023.
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
ComicBook
Velma Massively Popular Despite So Many Negative Reviews
Velma might be swimming in negative reviews, but the popularity of the series is surging anyway. HBO Max debuted the Scooby-Doo reimagining helmed by Mindy Kaling recently. And, the show has remained in the top 10 programs streamed on the service from the word go. The Wrap reports that demand for Velma has increased 127% this week. So, it's actually more in-demand than The Last of Us. Maybe some of that negative attention drew people in to see what the fuss was about? Or perhaps, getting that shiny front-page spot on the app with a recognizable franchise like Scooby-Doo did the trick. Kaling talked about the opportunity to represent a whole different segment of fans with this interpretation back at New York Comic Con with UPI.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
CNET
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Infects Your Google Search With Creepy Fungus
With The Last of Us episode 2 now available on HBO Max, Google added a creepy Easter egg to celebrate the show. It's linked to the Cordyceps fungal outbreak that brought the fictional world of the video game-inspired series to ruin. If you Google "The Last of Us" on desktop...
ComicBook
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
wegotthiscovered.com
All 63 MCU heroes most likely to appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
With the literally endless potential it has as the final chapter in the sprawling, reality-crossing Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is fully expected to be by far the grandest and most epic of the already rather grand and epic Avengers movies. In order to defeat an entire dynasty of variants of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will likely need to conscript more allies than ever to their cause.
M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Apocalyptic Thriller
Early social media review round-up from early screenings of M. Knight Shyamalan’s new apocalyptic thriller, Knock at the Cabin.
ComicBook
The Last of Us: Scientist Explains How Cordyceps Virus Could Actually Happen
The Last of Us HBO series has brought the dark, twisted, mythology of the hit video game series to a much wider audience, sparking many questions about how much of it is science fiction and how much of it is science fact. The TV version of The Last of Us has expanded the mythology of the fungal virus outbreak that turns the world into dystopia, giving us more science-based horror about how a fungus such as Cordyceps could mutate into a world-ending threat.
wegotthiscovered.com
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Netflix’s longest-running originals returns with a bang to take down the Top 10 in 58 countries
Netflix has deservedly been placed under the spotlight for continuing to cancel a massive number of hit shows that have proven themselves to be immensely popular through viewing figures, but it’s not a fate that befalls every single one of the platform’s in-house originals. Then again, Fauda isn’t a fantasy series, so that’s maybe why it survived the cull for so long.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
