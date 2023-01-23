PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - PQ is an international chemical manufacturer of silicates and silicate products that are often used in consumer goods that other companies manufacture. According to Louisiana Economic Development, PQ is investing $5.5 million to expand its facility in Pineville. The expansion will allow the facility to manufacture a larger volume of its products and allow for different products to be manufactured there that were not possible prior to the expansion.

