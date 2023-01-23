Read full article on original website
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
kalb.com
Select/Non-Select Bracket: What will it be in 2023?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention down in Baton Rouge peaks more interest this year pending possible significant changes to the select/non-select format for at least the next year. The changes could impact the major sports, including football, basketball, baseball and softball, at...
kalb.com
City of Pineville awarded beautification grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
PINEVILLE, La. - The City of Pineville has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization. This year’s grant, in the amount of $3,127, will support Pineville’s Beautification Project located at 2840 Hwy 28 East...
kalb.com
Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon breaks fundraising record
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - All day on Jan. 26, KALB was broadcasting live from the Cenla Broadcasting headquarters to help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Central Louisiana. The network provides pediatric care through the only CMN hospital in the region, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. The...
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
kalb.com
Pineville’s PQ Corp announces $5.5M expansion
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - PQ is an international chemical manufacturer of silicates and silicate products that are often used in consumer goods that other companies manufacture. According to Louisiana Economic Development, PQ is investing $5.5 million to expand its facility in Pineville. The expansion will allow the facility to manufacture a larger volume of its products and allow for different products to be manufactured there that were not possible prior to the expansion.
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
kalb.com
Pineville inching closer to naming permanent police chief
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville is getting closer to naming a permanent chief of police. Late last year, former Pineville Police Chief Don Weatherford announced his retirement after serving as chief for the last 12 years. Mayor Rich Dupree appointed Deputy Chief Darrell Basco as interim chief. Basco has been with the department since 1994.
kalb.com
OJJ to request more funds for repairs at Bunkie youth detention facility
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - At the February Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, the Office of Juvenile Justice is expected to request additional funding for repairs at the Acadiana Center for Youth. Located in Bunkie, the detention center opened in 2019 as one of the state’s six juvenile detention facilities....
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
evangelinetoday.com
Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows
The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
kalb.com
Fort Polk names 2023 Top Army Medic
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - The role of an Army medic is immeasurable. They provide lifesaving emergency treatment to fellow soldiers, oftentimes during extreme chaos. Sgt 1st Class Douglas Petty and Capt. Alexander Kenney were crowned top medic, both Army Rangers, with multiple deployments between them. Kenney and Petty spent the last week navigating a grueling series of events, pushing their stress, physical and emergency skills to the limits in a continuous, realistic environment.
kalb.com
NSU Lady Demons defeats Houston Christian, 59-48
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State spent a large portion of its practice time this week working on defense. That focus paid major dividends in a 59-48 win over Houston Christian on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Prather Coliseum. The Lady Demons (8-10, 4-4) held HCU to a 26 percent shooting effort...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
KSLA
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
kalb.com
American Red Cross launching ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The American Red Cross is launching the “Sound the Alarm” campaign to reduce the number of injuries and deaths related to house fires. Since 2014, the campaign has installed over 40,000 smoke detectors helping to make 22,000 homes safer. Locally, the Red Cross is...
kadn.com
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
kalb.com
Project RESTOR: Alexandria releases new details on plan to address utilities
Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down - clipped version. Demolition has been approved for three abandoned, run-down properties on N. MacArthur Dr. that have sat vacant for years and that Alexandria officials said have attracted homeless groups and crime. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The...
