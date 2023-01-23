Read full article on original website
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
Historic NJ building is one of the most photographed in the world
The Red Mill in Clinton, NJ is one of the most photographed buildings in the world, according to many sources including Clintonnj.gov. And it is truly a sight to behold. Located along the banks of the Raritan River, this historic building has been attracting photographers for decades. The Red Mill...
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
roi-nj.com
Kislak trades Jersey Shore mixed-use buildings for $3.6M
The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. on Wednesday said it recently sold two mixed-use buildings in Monmouth County for $3.6 million. The transactions included the $2.2 million sale of 700 Main St. in Asbury Park, with four luxury residential units and 3,300 square feet of retail space, and the $1.4 million sale of 593 Broadway in Long Branch, a two-story building with five residential units and 4,000 square feet of retail.
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
Multi-million dollar NJ oceanfront home has all the bells and whistles
SPRING LAKE — Who is the market for a house with, get this, 12 bathrooms?. If so, for almost $13 million, this mansion with a dozen bathrooms and seven bedrooms is for sale in Spring Lake. The 12,000-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004 on 0.52 acres, is located at...
shorebeat.com
Deal Reached to Preserve Breton Woods Property, Avoiding 59 Home Development in Brick
Negotiations have led to an agreement between county officials and a developer that would see a 30-acre parcel of land in Brick Township preserved as open space instead of developed with a 59-home subdivision. The land, located off Drum Point Road and Laurel Avenue, is owned by the Roman Catholic...
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery
Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County
BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
The 2023 Band Schedule For Summerfest In Brick, NJ Has Been Released
We may be thick in the middle of a Jersey Shore winter, but one of the most fun summertime events near the Shore has announced its live entertainment schedule. Last year, I got to experience my first Brick Summerfest and was blown away by the free concert series. The bands...
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
A Magical Night “Wizardfest” is Coming to Asbury Park, New Jersey
Calling all wizards, witches, and warlocks, a fantastic night of magic and fun is coming to Monmouth County, New Jersey. The House of Independents, in Asbury Park, announced they are hosting "Wizardfest" and you can come for a magical night coming up soon. It's no surprise a night of magic...
Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
