Monmouth County, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak trades Jersey Shore mixed-use buildings for $3.6M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. on Wednesday said it recently sold two mixed-use buildings in Monmouth County for $3.6 million. The transactions included the $2.2 million sale of 700 Main St. in Asbury Park, with four luxury residential units and 3,300 square feet of retail space, and the $1.4 million sale of 593 Broadway in Long Branch, a two-story building with five residential units and 4,000 square feet of retail.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery

Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
FORT LEE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County

BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
