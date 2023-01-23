Local college notes

Around the region

• UConn’s Alex Karaban earned his fourth Big East freshman of the week honor this season after averaging 12 points and four rebounds in two games. The Huskies dropped from No. 15 to No. 19 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 poll.

• In Big East women’s basketball weekly awards, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards was named to the league’s honor roll. Edwards averaged 20.5 points, nine rebounds and four assists in two games.

• Milena Walker (Waterford), a freshman guard on the Saint Leo (Fla.) University women’s basketball team, is sitting this season as a redshirt after having ankle surgery during the preseason.

• Babson senior guard Megan Bauman (East Lyme) was chosen as the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference women’s basketball offensive athlete of the week. She averaged 13.3 points and 5.3 assists while helping No. 11 Babson go 3-0 last week and stretching its winning streak to eight straight.

• Senior guard Max Lee (St. Bernard) had five points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Eastern Connecticut State University men’s basketball team in an 81-73 win over UMass Boston on Saturday.

• Ithaca College senior Liam Spellman (Waterford) had a productive game in an 80-71 win over Union on Saturday, contributing six points, nine rebounds and two assists in a starting role.

• Senior Kellie Nudd (Bacon Academy), a starting guard for the Mercy College women’s basketball team, chipped in five points and four rebounds in a 50-48 win over Queens College on Saturday.

• Senior Ashley Burdsall (Waterford) is a member of the Western Kentucky University cheerleading team that recently won the UCA College Nationals Division IA All-Girl Cheer competition in Orlando, Fla. This is the second national title for Western Kentucky in three years.

• At Southern Connecticut State University, junior Cameron Belton (Norwich Free Academy) placed third in the shot put at 51 feet, 1.75 inches, for Owls last weekend at the William Sutherland Invitational indoor track meet held at the James Moore Field House in New Haven. Senior Shane Smith (Stonington) was third in the pole vault at 13-1.5.

• In the women’s indoor track competition, SCSU’s Jasmyn Bransford (NFA) finished fourth in the 55 meter dash in 7.45 seconds.

• Also at Southern, senior Olivia Strelevitz (Ledyard) won the 200-yard backstroke in 2:14.59 and helped the 400 freestyle relay team set a pool record in 3:41.80 in a 159-128 win at Le Moyne in Syracuse last week. She also competed on the 200 medley relay team that took second.

• Taina Pagan (New London) and Jayden Burns (New London) were in the starting lineup for the Post University women’s basketball team’s game against Goldey-Beacom. In Saturday’s 75-73 win, Pagan had four points, six rebounds, three blocks and three steals while Burns added three rebounds. Last week against Felician, Pagan had a season high 16 points and eight rebounds.

• Freshman starter Valerie Luizzi (Bacon Academy) scored 12 points for the Keene State women’s basketball team in a 59-45 loss to Castleton.

Mariners riding a wave

• Mitchell College guard Mikey Buscetto (Waterford) was named the New England Collegiate Conference men’s basketball player of the week. He scored a season-high 31 points to go with nine assists, three steals and two rebounds in the program’s first-ever win over Trinity College, 86-77, last Wednesday.

The Mariners are 13-3 overall, 2-0 in league play. Senior Alfonzo Stokes leads the team in scoring at 20.8 points per game.

• In women’s basketball news, Jamya Beddoe (New London) received NECC rookie of the week honors. Beddoe has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games, averaging 11.7 during that span. The Mariners (9-8, 2-0) carry a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s action at Connecticut College.

Tracking the Bears

• The No. 22 ranked Coast Guard Academy wrestling team reached its fourth straight New England Wrestling Association Dual Meet Championship finals last weekend in Springfield, Mass. The Bears lost to No. 2 Johnson & Wales, 23-15, in the title match. Senior David McCullough, who defeated two nationally-ranked opponents at 165 pounds in the competition, earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Sophomore Chase Randall (133), junior Joe Chapman (157) and junior Coy Spooner (197) also went 4-0.

• The women’s basketball team is relying on a balanced attack, with four different players scoring in double figures. Freshman Dorothy Stotts leads the way with 13.8 points per game, followed by junior Kira Wood (13.6), senior Jacqueline Ward (10.6) and sophomore Julia Mann (10.0). The Bears are 8-9 overall, 1-2 in the NEWMAC.

Camel highlights

• The Connecticut College men’s basketball team is sitting in third place in the New England Small College Athletic Conference entering this week’s action. The Camels (12-6, 3-1) trail only Middlebury (15-2, 4-1) and Wesleyan (12-5, 4-0). A stingy defense is allowing just 59.8 points per game, ranking second in the league. The Camels have their most overall wins since going 13-10 in the 2016-17 season.

• In women’s hockey, senior Melanie Conca is tied for first in the NESCAC in scoring with 11 goals and ranks fifth in points. Both her goals and total points are career highs. The Camels are 8-6, 5-5.

