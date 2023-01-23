Read full article on original website
AEW Star Reacts to Ric Flair’s Harsh Criticism About Him
Konosuke Takeshita has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s harsh criticism. Flair discussed Takeshita’s knife-edge chops delivered to Bryan Danielson during their AEW Dynamite match on January 11, specifically the chops Danielson took while down on his knees, on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast.
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/27/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 27 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full spoilers are below:. * Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are on commentary. * Adam Page defeated ROH...
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (1/27/2023)
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest installment of their AEW Rampage series. On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. is “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action and Emi Sakura takes on AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter in a Women’s Title Eliminator.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/25/2023)
Dynamite comes back this week with what was a huge addition, Mark Briscoe being on the show in a wrestling capacity to pay tribute to his brother, which got great time. MJF continues to put Bryan Danielson through challenges and Darby Allin has a returning Samoa Joe gunning for him once again.
Bianca Belair Was Not Supposed to Win the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match in 2021
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed on the Public Enemies podcast that Charlotte Flair was supposed to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair. “I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant...
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More
WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
Tony Khan “Fought Hard” to Get Mark Briscoe to Appear on AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal on tonight’s Dynamite. Khan commented on the appearance while appearing on the Battleground podcast. “It’s going to be a great match honoring a great man. These men requested this match. Wednesday will be...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
Video: Jay Briscoe Tribute Airs on AEW Dynamite
A very classy tribute video to the late Jay Briscoe aired during this week’s AEW Dynamite. The video included moments from Jay’s ROH run as well as some family-friendly home movies. Jay’s brother Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal in the main event of Wednesday’s show.
Backstage News on Why Wardlow Hasn’t Been on AEW TV Since His Loss to Samoa Joe
As seen on the December 28th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe won the TNT Title by defeating Wardlow. During the match, Joe focused on Wardlow’s leg, and afterward, he chopped off his ponytail. Since this defeat, Wardlow has not appeared on television. Wardlow was intended to be...
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing
The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
MLW Middleweight Title Match Set For Superfight 2023 In Philadelphia, PA.
The Middleweight Championship bout is set for MLW Superfight 2023. On Tuesday, Major League Wrestling announced Lince Dorado vs. Delirious for the MLW Middleweight Championship for their upcoming special event in Philadelphia, PA. MLW.com released the following announcement:. Lince Dorado vs. Delirious signed for Feb 4 in Philly. World Middleweight...
Backstage News on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Why Kenny Omega Has Been Away, Mark Briscoe
The Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday reportedly went well, but many things were changed to accommodate the ROH Hall of Famer, who died last Tuesday at the age of 38. According to a new report from Fightful Select, it didn’t appear that thee tribute...
Bray Wyatt Says “The Fiend” Character Is Dead And Gone (Video)
Bray Wyatt recently sat down with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, where he faces LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match. During the discussion, Wyatt spoke about how The Fiend character is dead, as well as Brodie...
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
Dragon Lee Set to Make His WWE TV Debut This Weekend
This weekend, Dragon Lee will make his debut on WWE programming. Lee has been announced for the Royal Rumble La Previa special, which airs on Saturday at 1pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. On the show, Lee will be joined...
DAZN Announces Exclusive Broadcast Deal With All Elite Wrestling
DAZN ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TERRITORY EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST DEAL WITH ALL ELITE WRESTLING. January 26, 2023 – DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a multi-year agreement that will bring its premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia.
AEW Rampage Gets New 6-Man Tag Bout, Tony Khan Comments
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW (1/27/2023) * Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator) * Danhausen & The Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Lexington, KY.
