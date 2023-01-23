Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'
His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
buzzfeednews.com
The Razzies Responded After Being Slammed For Nominating A 12-Year-Old For “Worst Actress”
Former and current child stars are defending Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who starred opposite Zac Efron in Firestarter, after the “mean-spirited” nomination. Every year, the Golden Raspberry Awards are handed out on the eve of the Oscars as a counterpoint to Hollywood’s night of nights. For more than...
tvinsider.com
Razzies 2023 Nominations: Netflix’s ‘Blonde,’ Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson & More
The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are back and ready to celebrate (or denounce?) the worst in cinema from the past year, with Netflix‘s Blonde leading the way with eight nominations. “[Blonde] ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” the Razzie organizers said...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Blonde’ Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For ‘Elvis’ & ‘Pinocchio’
Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture. Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst...
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and More Receive 2023 Razzie Award Nominations: See the Complete List
The award show that actors hope they don't get invited to is getting closer. On Jan. 23, the 2023 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—announced this year's nominees and picks for the "worst" films, actors and actresses from the past year. Leading the way with the...
AOL Corp
Razzie Awards apologize to 12-year-old girl for 'insensitive' worst actress nomination
The Razzie Awards have issued an apology after targeting a young actress in its annual nominations. The awards show, which "honors" the worst movies and performances of the year, nominated Ryan Kiera Armstrong for worst actress for playing a girl with pyrokinetic abilities in last summer's "Firestarter." Armstrong, 12, was...
The Razzie Awards dumped on 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s work. It’s now apologizing.
The Razzie Awards, an organization dedicated to dumping on the worst Hollywood films and performances each year (think “Battlefield Earth” and “Basic Instinct 2″), is in the midst of its own Razzie-worthy moment. The group is apologizing after critics dug into the Razzies for nominating a...
Maybe the Razzies Shouldn’t Have Nominated a Child for Worst Actress
This morning, the Oscar nominations were announced, but earlier in the week the Razzies honored the opposite end of the spectrum, unveiling the nominees for their annual awards celebrating the worst of the year’s cinema. There’s long been debate about whether the snarky anti-awards show is mean-spirited or all in good fun, but this year one nomination in particular has proven especially controversial.
Steven Spielberg Still Insists That The Dark Knight Should Have Received A Best Picture Oscar Nomination
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is once again on top of the movie world, with his new film "The Fabelmans" raking in seven nominations for the 95th Academy Awards including best director and best picture. The film, which stars Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Michelle Williams (who also received a best actress nod for her role), is a quasi-fictional story inspired by the "Jaws" director's early life.
Dave Chappelle Confronts Anti-Trans Backlash, Says Protesters Threw Eggs at His Fans
Dave Chappelle released the second episode of his “The Midnight Miracle” podcast with co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey and confronted the backlash that has surrounded him for years regarding jokes that many perceive as being anti-trans. Last July, Minneapolis’ First Avenue club cancelled a Chappelle comedy show due to the backlash. The venue apologized to the community for booking Chappelle and vowed to keep the club a “safe space.” “I guess apparently they had made a pledge to the public at large that they would make their club a safe space for all people, and that they would ban...
BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations
The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
Sam Smith Says 'Changing' Their Pronouns 'Felt Like Coming Home' — but Had Its Challenges
"Someone spat at me in the street," they told Zane Lowe Sam Smith is reflecting on their journey since coming out as non-binary in 2019. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Smith's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "Like I Can" singer opened up about how much their life changed since the announcement. "In my personal life, there's not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way," Smith, 30, told the...
Bustle
The Razzies Set Age Limit After Backlash For Nominating A Child For Worst Actress
When the Razzies unveiled their nominations for the year’s worst performances and films, the immediate online reaction was one of shock, primarily because of one nominee in particular. The awards show nominated 12-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in Firestarter, a move that many equated to bullying.
Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of reincarnating as Ariel
what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Trailer: Zachary Levi Squares Off With Lucy Liu in Showdown for the Ages (Video)
The first trailer for DC Comics’ upcoming sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” dropped Thursday, and pitting Zachary Levi’s hero against Lucy Liu and others promises to be a showdown for the ages. The sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ acclaimed 2019 film “Shazam!,” “Shazam:...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ snubbed in BAFTA nominations
Thursday’s British Academy Film Awards nominations brought plenty of drama. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Tom Cruise-led “Top Gun: Maverick” were largely snubbed by BAFTA voters after winning big at previous ceremonies. Neither is a finalist for film of the year, and...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0