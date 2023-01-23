Read full article on original website
Related
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room
The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
Spokane council blasted for hiring spouse of member as policy advisor
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Good Government Alliance is calling out the city council for appointing the husband of one of its members to serve as a policy advisor despite “a history of misconduct.” “This is nepotism at its finest,” said John Estey, executive director of the coalition of businesses and community members that formed in 2019 to serve as a watchdog group. “It’s bad enough that [Christopher] Wright...
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Spokane surgeon sentenced to 8 years in federal prison, $125,000 in fees
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Jan. 24, a judge sentenced former surgeon Ronald Ilg to eight years in federal prison, a $100,000 fine, $25,000 in restitution, and three years of supervised release. All stemming from 2021 when the FBI started investigating Ilg for paying online hitmen to kidnap his estranged...
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
KREM
Students react to Spokane Public Schools incident response
Spokane Public Schools gave their statement on what happened after a fake threat affected Lewis and Clark High School. Now, the community gives their response.
Bonner County Daily Bee
The future of Dub's
SANDPOINT — It was time for a change — and Dub's owners Marty and Jeralyn Mire wanted it to be on their terms. Marty Mire was ready to retire on more than just a part-time basis, but neither he, nor his wife, Jeralyn, wanted to close their iconic Sandpoint restaurant.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Former Spokane doctor sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after paying hitman to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane surgeon was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for attempting to hire two hitmen off the dark web to kidnap and assault multiple victims, including his estranged wife. On top of spending eight years in prison, Ronald Ilg will also have...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
inlander.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Avista says it's out of Colstrip and more
Heeding both legislation and economics, Avista will get out of the coal business by the end of 2025, announcing this month that it will sell its share of the two remaining operational units at Colstrip power plant in Montana. Coal provides about 8 to 9 percent of Avista's power needs in the Northwest but has become less economically viable than other options such as wind and natural gas. That, coupled with a Washington law requiring utilities to get out of coal, drove the company to make a deal with NorthWestern Energy. Avista (and its customers) will remain responsible for remediation and cleanup that is likely to be a liability for decades. Avista will also retain access to the massive transmission line system that connects Colstrip to the Pacific Northwest and could help the utility tie in clean energy projects in the future. The remaining owners have 90 days from the announcement to exercise a right of refusal on the deal.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Idaho State Police investigating DUI crash with apparent shot fired near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a DUI car crash after the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst, Idaho. Troopers responded to reports of an impaired driver in a truck traveling eastbound on I-90. A trooper tried to pull the 32-year-old Spokane man over, but the driver sped away.
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
KREM
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism
A protest over the death of an environmental activist turned violent. One of the arrested was a Spokane native.
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Comments / 0