thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading Block
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose
The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL Coaching Legend Has Helpful Advice for Vikings
A mentor to former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Bill Parcells has some advice for the purple and gold team — and the 13 other squads that reached the 2022 postseason. Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time AP Coach of the Year, contributes to The 33rd Team...
49ers vs. Eagles Prediction: 2023 NFC Championship Odds, Spread & Best Bet
The final two teams standing in the NFC are the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy, or more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant, has led the 49ers to seven consecutive wins as a starter to extend San Francisco’s 12-game winning streak. But they have a tough battle ahead of ...
Vikings Should Say ‘No Thanks’ to 1 of Their Free Agents
Seventeen Vikings players enter free agency when the new league year starts on March 15, and their 2022 contracts expire. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should keep some of them on the team while others should depart. Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the former. He is one of the most consistent...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late
Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Vikings Look to In-House Candidate for DC Opening
So far, we’ve known that the Vikings have at least 3 candidates to be the defensive coordinator. Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen, and Sean Desai are those men. According to Ben Goessling, we should be adding a 4th name to the list: current assistant head coach Mike Pettine. Take a...
Vikings select Deonte Banks in latest NFL mock draft from PFF
The Minnesota Vikings are in a position to add a talented player at the 23rd overall pick, but which need they will address is going to be a fascinating decision. They have needs all across the board but the consensus is that cornerback is going to be the most important of them all. The latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher is in that camp as he has the Vikings selecting Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.
Vikings Compensatory Update Suggests a 5th-Round Pick May be Coming
For some, there is concern about the Vikings’ lack of draft ammunition. Going into the event with plenty of picks is obviously the goal, but Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s trading ways has left Minnesota with a mere 4 picks. Thankfully, it looks like the Vikings compensatory finagling may add another pick to the purple total.
