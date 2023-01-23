The Minnesota Vikings are in a position to add a talented player at the 23rd overall pick, but which need they will address is going to be a fascinating decision. They have needs all across the board but the consensus is that cornerback is going to be the most important of them all. The latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher is in that camp as he has the Vikings selecting Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO