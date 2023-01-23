ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
OnlyHomers

Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading Block

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose

The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late

Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings select Deonte Banks in latest NFL mock draft from PFF

The Minnesota Vikings are in a position to add a talented player at the 23rd overall pick, but which need they will address is going to be a fascinating decision. They have needs all across the board but the consensus is that cornerback is going to be the most important of them all. The latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher is in that camp as he has the Vikings selecting Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy