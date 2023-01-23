Read full article on original website
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag. Montgomery County is known as “The Birthplace of the Texas Flag”, right in the City of Montgomery. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Names Newest Elementary Schools after Former Educators
KATY, TX [January 23, 2022] – Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools will soon proudly display the names of four former educators and District leaders. David and Terri Youngblood were approved as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46. The Youngbloods have been...
mocomotive.com
1.24.23 – Texas Ticket
Today’s Co – Host Cari Jo Parham – https://carijoparham.jpar.com/. The Texas Ticket Show has put a special episode together for Conroe and Montgomery County that is sure to get your boots back on. Join us Friday’s for our newest episodes (new uploads every Friday) Friday 27, 2023 We are glad to have as our musical guest, for your listening pleasure we present Harley Ray Also joining in this episode Mike Bilansky aka DJ MIKE our resident “Country Spin Dr” owner, entertainer, DJ of DanceTimeinTexas and StarsOverTexasTV.
mocomotive.com
Woodforest Awards $2,000 to Local Teachers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Woodforest has granted two teachers $1,000 each as winners of the community’s Educator Spotlight Awards. The first two of an eventual eight awards that will be given out this year went to Amber Fowler, a dyslexia specialist at Lone Star Elementary in Montgomery Independent School District and third-grade teacher Christine Melley at Conroe Independent School District’s Stewart Elementary in Woodforest. The Educator Spotlight Awards recognize teachers and staff members at schools serving Woodforest. Nominations are taken from residents.
mocomotive.com
New research offers look at decades of water use in Harris, Montgomery counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey broadens groundwater research in Montgomery and Harris counties, using an updated scientific tool that provides subsidence estimates from more than a century ago. The report, released in early January, offers no…
houston-today.com
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure
Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
mocomotive.com
Constable Gable presents “State of the Precinct” at Monthly MCHC Luncheon
At the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber’s (MCHC) monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19, Constable Ryan Gable updated chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page:. Constable Gable shared that the mission of the…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank Board of Directors Welcomes New Members, Liz Colvin and Krystle Riley
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz Colvin and Krystle Riley to its Board of Directors. Liz Colvin is the Vice President of Merchandising for The Kroger Co. Houston Division. Krystle Riley is the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County approves transfer of portable morgue to forensics facility
Montgomery County Commissioner’s Court approved a motion to spend $5,000 to relocate a portable morgue to the county’s forensics facility on North Parkway in Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Jan. 24 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioner’s Court approved a motion transferring a portable morgue from the Montgomery County…
mocomotive.com
Local Scout Completes Eagle Project to Benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County
CONROE, TX – Sixteen-year-old Marshall Anderson welcomed the new year by completing his Eagle Project to benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County, a local nonprofit organization serving children and families involved in the child welfare system. Anderson’s project consisted of the planning, construction, and installation of two freestanding, outdoor community libraries and a flagpole at CASA’s office, The Rock Center for Child Advocacy, in downtown Conroe.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area school closures, cancellations, early release due to weather in Southeast Texas
Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m. Due to the weather, some school districts are canceling after school activities or releasing students early. Here's a list of changes for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Alief...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lina Hidalgo returning to Houston after spending a few weeks away, staff member says
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo planned to return to Houston on Wednesday and help with disaster recovery after taking a weeks-long leave of absence, according to a member of her staff. Hidalgo’s office said Jan. 4 that she would be taking a “brief” personal leave to visit her ill grandfather...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hospital District adds day off, paramedic training program to retain staff
Emergency medical technicians and paramedics in Montgomery County will receive an additional day off after a schedule change launched in January. (Courtesy Montgomery County Hospital District) James Campbell, chief of emergency medical services for the Montgomery County Hospital District, said he is focusing on two things in 2023: employee retention…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County-Owned Venue will Host Kyle Rittenhouse
The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility. Rittenhouse has emerged as…
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
KVUE
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Thursday for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 and an EF3 tornado hit parts of the Houston area. The tornadoes caused massive damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Editor's note: The...
Community snapshot: The Woodlands area's population, demographics and other local data
Check out the local population, demographics and other data for The Woodlands and nearby areas. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The median household income in The Woodlands is the highest in the region at more than $130,000 in 2021, and more than 63% of residents have at least a bachelor’s degree.
