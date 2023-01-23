Today’s Co – Host Cari Jo Parham – https://carijoparham.jpar.com/. The Texas Ticket Show has put a special episode together for Conroe and Montgomery County that is sure to get your boots back on. Join us Friday’s for our newest episodes (new uploads every Friday) Friday 27, 2023 We are glad to have as our musical guest, for your listening pleasure we present Harley Ray Also joining in this episode Mike Bilansky aka DJ MIKE our resident “Country Spin Dr” owner, entertainer, DJ of DanceTimeinTexas and StarsOverTexasTV.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO