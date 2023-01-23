ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Police Chase: Suspect leading CHP on chase through LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase is underway in Orange County Thursday evening. SkyFOX is over the scene as the suspect is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase along the Pacific Coast Highway. Prior to driving through Newport Beach along the PCH, the suspect drove through parts of Long Beach before ending up in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Police Capture Robbery/Burglary Suspect After Neighborhood, School Lockdown

Burbank police received a call around 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, of a robbery that had just occurred at Starz Liquor at Orchard and Olive. According to a release by Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, the clerk told police that “a man entered the establishment, selected merchandise, and left without paying. When the clerk confronted the suspect outside, he assaulted her and fled.”
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Suspected home jewelry theft marks second of its kind in 48 hours

A reported burglary at a residence on the 28000 block of Florence Lane on Thursday morning marks the second time jewelry and other possessions have been taken from a home in Santa Clarita during the past 48 hours. Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years

Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
RIALTO, CA
KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

18-year-old woman arrested for assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga

An 18-year-old woman was behind bars on Tuesday after she assaulted a student at Alta Loma High School in Ranch Cucamonga. According to the Rancho Cucamonga station of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Base Line Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault. When they arrived, they learned that a student was assaulted by 18-year-old Monterey Park resident Genesis Delgado prior to the beginning of school at their home in Rancho Cucamonga. During their investigation, the victim received a "threatening text message" that stated she "possessed a handgun," police said. She arrived at the campus shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident. She had no weapon in her possession at the time of arrest. Investigators learned that Delgado had left a backpack at a nearby grocery store, which officers retrieved and located a handgun inside. She has been booked for criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in public and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/date. Delgado is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (909) 477-2800.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy