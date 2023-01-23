Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
KTLA.com
Huntington Park police shoot, kill man in a wheelchair who was accused of stabbed another man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Huntington Park Police Department with an investigation after at least one HPPD officer fatally shot a man in a wheelchair who had recently stabbed another man, authorities said. Police responded to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue at 3:40 p.m....
Arcadia doughnut shop fundraising to help Monterey Park shooting victims
A couple in Arcadia is selling doughnuts to raise money for the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. It's an effort to honor the victims, including one who was very close to the couple.
High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends with suspect's dramatic takedown in Compton
A chase involving a motorcyclist ended with a dramatic takedown Thursday night in the streets of Compton.
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
foxla.com
Lunar New Year shooting: Surveillance video shows man disarming Monterey Park mass shooting suspect
LOS ANGELES - Surveillance video from inside the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra shows the moments a man disarmed Huu Can Tran, the gunman suspected of killing eleven people during a mass shooting in Monterey Park during a Lunar New Year celebration. Video shows the 72-year-old gunman hiding in the...
foxla.com
Police Chase: Suspect leading CHP on chase through LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase is underway in Orange County Thursday evening. SkyFOX is over the scene as the suspect is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase along the Pacific Coast Highway. Prior to driving through Newport Beach along the PCH, the suspect drove through parts of Long Beach before ending up in Orange County.
2 Females in Custody for Allegedly Stealing U-Haul Van
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station took a female driver and female passenger, who was holding a small dog, into custody for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van. Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle at West Orange Grove Avenue and Fairfax...
signalscv.com
Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
foxla.com
Exclusive: New details emerge about Monterey Park shooter
Monterey Park PD confirmed a motorcycle found near the crime scene belonged to Huu Can Tran. Investigators said it was his backup getaway vehicle.
myburbank.com
Police Capture Robbery/Burglary Suspect After Neighborhood, School Lockdown
Burbank police received a call around 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, of a robbery that had just occurred at Starz Liquor at Orchard and Olive. According to a release by Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, the clerk told police that “a man entered the establishment, selected merchandise, and left without paying. When the clerk confronted the suspect outside, he assaulted her and fled.”
signalscv.com
Suspected home jewelry theft marks second of its kind in 48 hours
A reported burglary at a residence on the 28000 block of Florence Lane on Thursday morning marks the second time jewelry and other possessions have been taken from a home in Santa Clarita during the past 48 hours. Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the...
NBC Los Angeles
Why It Took 5 Hours for Authorities to Alert the Public About Monterey Park Gunman
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities have been scrutinized as to why it took five hours to alert the public that the shooter was on the loose. When asked for an explanation regarding the delay, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County
Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years
Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
18-year-old woman arrested for assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga
An 18-year-old woman was behind bars on Tuesday after she assaulted a student at Alta Loma High School in Ranch Cucamonga. According to the Rancho Cucamonga station of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Base Line Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault. When they arrived, they learned that a student was assaulted by 18-year-old Monterey Park resident Genesis Delgado prior to the beginning of school at their home in Rancho Cucamonga. During their investigation, the victim received a "threatening text message" that stated she "possessed a handgun," police said. She arrived at the campus shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident. She had no weapon in her possession at the time of arrest. Investigators learned that Delgado had left a backpack at a nearby grocery store, which officers retrieved and located a handgun inside. She has been booked for criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in public and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/date. Delgado is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (909) 477-2800.
Comments / 0