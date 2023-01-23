Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
Juvenile arrested for gun offenses after fleeing officers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after fleeing officers and allegedly discarding a weapon. Peoria Police say the 15-year-old and another juvenile were approached by officers in the 300 block of East Ravine when they ran. Both were apprehended after a...
Streator man identified, arrested after allegedly charging at officer with knife
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer after Illinois State Police say he charged a Streator Police officer Monday. Jacob Thompson, 31, was arrested after a Streator officer responded to a call of a man with a...
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
Former prosecutor faces charges A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles...
ISP investigating after officer shot man who was charging at them with a knife
STREATOR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident from Monday. The Streator Police Department responded to a call of a man with a knife in Central Park near Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street in Streator, IL. Upon arrival, an officer encountered a male...
Man suspected of murder arrested, others arrested on various offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man suspected of murder was arrested Thursday night. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun while under 21. The suspect is not...
Five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weather is to blame for a multiple vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, that left five people injured. It happened around 1:45 PM Friday near the Route 6 Intersection. That is near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the...
Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
Police: Minor injuries after 5-car crash in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 5 vehicles were involved in a crash at Sterling and Scenic in Peoria earlier Friday. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says at least three people have minor injuries. No word on what caused the crash. The call came in around 3:35 p.m.
Bar owner sentenced to 30 days jail, conditional discharge following 2020 East Peoria hit-and-run
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria bar owner has been sentenced to jail for hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene at a casino three years ago. Martin Walgenbach was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting March 3 - giving him time to get his medications approved in the Tazewell County Jail.
Police: 14-year-old arrested for possessing a stolen motor vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old was arrested and released into the custody of his mother for allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say they responded at around 1:28 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Virginia for a single-vehicle crash that severed a utility pole from its base.
Galesburg woman dead after Thursday morning crash involving semi
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Galesburg woman is dead after an early Thursday crash on Interstate 74 in Peoria County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Illinois State Police discovered the crash between mile markers 78 and 79 at around 6:38 a.m. Reports indicate the vehicle driven by...
Peoria Heights Police arrest suspect in shots fired call
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Police Deputy Chief Chris Ahart confirms the name of the person arrested in connection with a Tuesday call for shots being fired in the 3900 block of North Illinois. Benjamin A. Ely, 21, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon,...
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court
Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
United for Peace: What Peoria’s shooting data says about community violence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At a glance, all of Peoria’s shooting data shows a downward trend. Shooting incidents, shooting victims, and murders by guns are all down by at least 26%. Zooming out, 2022 isn’t so favorable compared to the past five years. From 2018 to the present,...
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
Bloomington-Normal NAACP denounces death of Tyre Nichols, officers facing murder charges
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Bloomington-Normal NAACP is denouncing the death of Tyre Nichols - an African-American man - at the hands of five African-American police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, a motorist who died...
UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Peoria County Jail records indicate Benjamin Ely, 21, Peoria Heights, is facing five different felony weapons-related charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police
An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence
A Will County judge has dismissed a motion to reconsider the sentence of a 30-year-old Joliet man. Matthew Edwards was sentenced to 90 years in prison back in October of 2022. On July 7, 2009, Edwards shot Joshua Terdic in the head during a home invasion at Terdic’s Channahon apartment. Terdic died 10 days later. A female victim, Lauren Vasilakis, also was shot in the head but survived. Following a bench trial, Edwards was found guilty of murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shootings.
