PWMania
Bianca Belair Was Not Supposed to Win the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match in 2021
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed on the Public Enemies podcast that Charlotte Flair was supposed to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair. “I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant...
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer
According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
PWMania
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Doing Okay After Injury Scare
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA this week. The company pulled out all the stops to make it memorable, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. It included a solid segment and match featuring Imperium. Vinci caused an injury scare during the show, but he is doing alright.
Wrestle Zone
LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him
LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Comments On Jey Uso Saving Him From Samoan Spike
Sami Zayn was counting his blessings after Jey Uso saved him from a Solo Sikoa's "Samoan Spike" on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," coming a split second away from the end of his run with The Bloodline. And Zayn appears to still be feeling good about Uso playing savior, responding...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn At Raw 30
Fans saw a number of names from the past return to WWE on Monday night for the special Raw 30th anniversary show. Teddy Long happened to be one of the Hall of Famers in the house as Long helped to set up a six man tag team match which saw Seth Rollins & The Street Profits take on Imperium.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Star That Was “Hurting People Every Night”
According to Jake Roberts, one wrestler from the 1990s was a danger to everyone around him. Before WWE struck gold with wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mankind, they tried elevating different wrestlers to the next level. Some wrestlers, like Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kane,...
PWMania
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing
The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
