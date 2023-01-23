ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

THE RICH JUST GOT RICHER: Highlanders Offense Adds Star Move In RB

The Woodlands Highlanders reached the third round of the postseason in 2022, falling to eventual State Champ Duncanville in the playoffs. The Highlanders return a talented offensive line, a nationally-ranked QB and WR, and a solid defense. Enter Kiandrea Barker – the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas for the Class of 2025, who had 1,225 all-purpose yards and 10 scores at Beebe High School.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gazillion Bubble Show: Mind-blowing bubble production comes to Houston

HOUSTON – If your little ones love bubbles or you’re looking for a fun show to entertain your whole family, we’ve got the event for you!. This Saturday, Performing Arts Houston is bringing to H-Town Gazillion Bubble Show, a spectacular bubble theatre production where audiences of all ages will be amazed.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Ella Mai making stops in Texas for 'Heart On My Sleeve' tour

TEXAS, USA — Whether you're "tripping" on love, looking to get "boo'd up," or not looking for "another love song," there's going to be a spot for you in Texas for Ella Mai's upcoming tour. The R&B singer-songwriter just announced that she's taking her 2022 album, "Heart On My...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches

Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena woman is thankful to be alive after The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado ripped through her home. Norma Ayala lives in the Meadows Bliss neighborhood along Meadow Loop West and South Meadow Court and is still shaken up. The 72-year-old was sitting...
PASADENA, TX
WFAA

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin

Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston police bracing for possible civil unrest amid release of bodycam footage of Memphis PD officers beating Tyre Nichols to death

HOUSTON – Houston officials are among several cities nationwide bracing for possible civil unrest Friday ahead of the release of bodycam footage that showed police officers allegedly beating a 29-year-old man to death earlier this month in Memphis. According to the Associated Press, Tyre Nichols was beaten to death...
HOUSTON, TX

