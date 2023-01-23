Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
THE RICH JUST GOT RICHER: Highlanders Offense Adds Star Move In RB
The Woodlands Highlanders reached the third round of the postseason in 2022, falling to eventual State Champ Duncanville in the playoffs. The Highlanders return a talented offensive line, a nationally-ranked QB and WR, and a solid defense. Enter Kiandrea Barker – the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas for the Class of 2025, who had 1,225 all-purpose yards and 10 scores at Beebe High School.
Click2Houston.com
Ready for some BBQ? Here’s everything you need to know about Rodeo Houston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que contest
HOUSTON – Are you ready to chow down on some Bar-B-Que?. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just announced details about its 2023 World Championship Bar-B-Que contest. More than 250 teams will compete in the Rodeo Houston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest this year, which runs February 23-25 at NRG Park.
Click2Houston.com
Gazillion Bubble Show: Mind-blowing bubble production comes to Houston
HOUSTON – If your little ones love bubbles or you’re looking for a fun show to entertain your whole family, we’ve got the event for you!. This Saturday, Performing Arts Houston is bringing to H-Town Gazillion Bubble Show, a spectacular bubble theatre production where audiences of all ages will be amazed.
WFAA
Ella Mai making stops in Texas for 'Heart On My Sleeve' tour
TEXAS, USA — Whether you're "tripping" on love, looking to get "boo'd up," or not looking for "another love song," there's going to be a spot for you in Texas for Ella Mai's upcoming tour. The R&B singer-songwriter just announced that she's taking her 2022 album, "Heart On My...
KHOU
'Free AJ Armstrong' banner hung on Houston bridge
AJ Armstrong is charged with killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. He will face a thrid trial after his last two ended in a mistrial.
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lina Hidalgo returning to Houston after spending a few weeks away, staff member says
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo planned to return to Houston on Wednesday and help with disaster recovery after taking a weeks-long leave of absence, according to a member of her staff. Hidalgo’s office said Jan. 4 that she would be taking a “brief” personal leave to visit her ill grandfather...
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission
HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
Click2Houston.com
Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home
PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena woman is thankful to be alive after The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado ripped through her home. Norma Ayala lives in the Meadows Bliss neighborhood along Meadow Loop West and South Meadow Court and is still shaken up. The 72-year-old was sitting...
WFAA
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was pretty scary’: Driver captures video of Tuesday’s tornado that damaged Baytown business
Baytown, TX. – “I’ve never seen nothing like that in person it was pretty crazy.”. After learning that Tuesday’s tornado had already hit Deer Park and Pasadena, Will Fruge hopped in his truck, drove east on I-10 through Baytown toward Mont Belvieu when he came across the twister and shot video of it with his cell phone.
Click2Houston.com
State agencies deployed to the Pasadena and Deer Park area following tornado
Texas A&M Task Force 1 was deployed to the Pasadena and Deer Park area after reports of an EF-3 tornado Tuesday. The team was activated by the Governor’s office and has completed more than 100 search and rescue missions. “The local jurisdictions, really from the emergency side, had that...
Click2Houston.com
Houston police bracing for possible civil unrest amid release of bodycam footage of Memphis PD officers beating Tyre Nichols to death
HOUSTON – Houston officials are among several cities nationwide bracing for possible civil unrest Friday ahead of the release of bodycam footage that showed police officers allegedly beating a 29-year-old man to death earlier this month in Memphis. According to the Associated Press, Tyre Nichols was beaten to death...
Click2Houston.com
Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi
HOUSTON – The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a wooded area in southeast Houston is that of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month. Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Pasadena, Deer Park continue tornado cleanup as cities open joint disaster assistance center
PASADENA/DEER PARK, Texas – After Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster Thursday, residents in the cities of Pasadena and Deer Park were hard at work to mend what’s left of their regular lives following the catastrophic storm that tore through neighborhoods on Tuesday. On Thursday, KPRC...
Click2Houston.com
28 dogs rescued in Pasadena in need of home after non-profit shelter reaches max capacity, HHS says
PASADENA, Texas – The Houston Humane Society needs the community’s help in finding temporary and permanent homes for dozens of dogs left stranded after a Pasadena animal shelter was destroyed in a tornado on Tuesday. According to the HHS, 28 dogs rescued from the damaged shelter are in...
