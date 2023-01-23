Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Roll up your sleeve week
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WATE
Light wintry mix continues this afternoon
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
WATE
Need legal advice? Visit one of these clinics
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WATE
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WATE
Virginia jail escapees caught in Tennessee
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. Virginia jail escapees caught in Tennessee. Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been...
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
WATE
Bank Robbery suspect facing federal charges
Richard D. Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the incident. He is facing charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Bank Robbery suspect facing federal charges. Richard D. Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of...
Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera
Colorado park rangers discovered around 400 selfies taken by a bear on the park's motion-triggered trail cameras.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter off coast of Los Angeles
The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 2:03 a.m.
Comments / 0