PWMania
Bianca Belair Was Not Supposed to Win the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match in 2021
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed on the Public Enemies podcast that Charlotte Flair was supposed to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair. “I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury
It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
PWMania
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
PWMania
AEW Star Reacts to Ric Flair’s Harsh Criticism About Him
Konosuke Takeshita has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s harsh criticism. Flair discussed Takeshita’s knife-edge chops delivered to Bryan Danielson during their AEW Dynamite match on January 11, specifically the chops Danielson took while down on his knees, on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/25/23
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 1.003 million viewers. This is a 3.51% increase over the previous week’s episode, which drew 969,000 viewers. Dynamite received a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock. In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric...
PWMania
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
PWMania
WWE Registers SmackDown Star’s Ring Name as a Trademark
WWE has secured trademark rights to the Emma name. The company applied for the term on January 20 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:. “Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/25/2023)
Dynamite comes back this week with what was a huge addition, Mark Briscoe being on the show in a wrestling capacity to pay tribute to his brother, which got great time. MJF continues to put Bryan Danielson through challenges and Darby Allin has a returning Samoa Joe gunning for him once again.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (1/27/2023)
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest installment of their AEW Rampage series. On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. is “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action and Emi Sakura takes on AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter in a Women’s Title Eliminator.
PWMania
Tony Khan “Fought Hard” to Get Mark Briscoe to Appear on AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal on tonight’s Dynamite. Khan commented on the appearance while appearing on the Battleground podcast. “It’s going to be a great match honoring a great man. These men requested this match. Wednesday will be...
PWMania
Dragon Lee Set to Make His WWE TV Debut This Weekend
This weekend, Dragon Lee will make his debut on WWE programming. Lee has been announced for the Royal Rumble La Previa special, which airs on Saturday at 1pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. On the show, Lee will be joined...
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Wardlow Hasn’t Been on AEW TV Since His Loss to Samoa Joe
As seen on the December 28th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe won the TNT Title by defeating Wardlow. During the match, Joe focused on Wardlow’s leg, and afterward, he chopped off his ponytail. Since this defeat, Wardlow has not appeared on television. Wardlow was intended to be...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/27/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 27 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full spoilers are below:. * Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are on commentary. * Adam Page defeated ROH...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Explains Her Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming
Charlotte Flair could've come back in time for last year's SummerSlam event but multiple dental surgeries kept the 14-time world champion out of action for months longer than expected. Flair, who made a surprise return on "SmackDown" last month to win the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship off Ronda Rousey, made...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Says “The Fiend” Character Is Dead And Gone (Video)
Bray Wyatt recently sat down with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, where he faces LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match. During the discussion, Wyatt spoke about how The Fiend character is dead, as well as Brodie...
