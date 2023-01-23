Read full article on original website
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire
DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. The truck was in route to WLSSD’s transfer station when the driver noticed that the contents in the truck were on fire. The driver contacted the Fire Department who was then able to put out the fire quickly and safely.
Duluth School District Working to Prevent Future Route Cancellations
DULUTH, Minn — Wednesday morning, the Duluth School District was forced to cancel bus routes on the west side of the district due to a staffing shortage. When bus drivers call out, the district reaches out to substitute bus drives as well as Voyager Bus who runs bus routes on the east side of the district. Voyager was unable to help out since they had a few drivers call out as well. It was then that the difficult decision had to be made to cancel two bus routes for the day.
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
Volunteer Opportunities At CHUM In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you are looking for ways to get involved in your community, you just might find that it’s even more rewarding than you expected. Case in point are some of the volunteers at CHUM. Tuesday Fox 21 told you about the need for some more drivers to deliver food to those who can’t get out themselves. But behind the scenes are people who are picking, sorting and packing. Volunteers like Lynn Shubitz, who began simply and quietly.
Fun Outside As Preparations Are Underway For Lake Superior Ice Festival
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The annual Lake Superior Ice Festival begins Friday afternoon in Superior. The event takes place all over Barkers Island. Preparations for the two-day festival were underway Thursday afternoon. Crews were clearing snow away from parking areas, fire pits were being spread out and work was well underway for the Ice Carousel, always one of the highlights of the festival.
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
Some Duluth school bus routes canceled Wednesday morning due to staffing
Some Duluth parents had to figure out how to get their kids to school, after their bus routes were canceled Wednesday morning. In a message to parents at Piedmont Elementary, the district said that due to staffing issues, two routes to Piedmont, Lincoln Park, and Denfeld were canceled. The message...
DPD Looking for Applicants for Citizen Police Academy
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is looking for more applicants to join their upcoming Citizen Police Academy. It’s a 12-week program that the DPD puts on every year as a way for community members to build relationships with officers and learn what they do day in and day out.
Damiano Center Hosts Community Event For Those In Need
DULUTH, Minn. — Every October and January a community event is held as a one-stop-shop service for Northland members in need. Thursday, the Damiano Center hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect that involved local organizations such as Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. They provided various free...
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Launches Crime-Mapping Tool
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office officially launched its new crime-mapping tool online Tuesday for residents to view. The crime map shows all types of crimes pinpointed to the street where they occurred. People can filter the results by date, location and type of incident,...
St Louis River Alliance Hosts Winter Fun Event
GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn.– In Gary New Duluth, a special Winter Fun event was held at the local YMCA by the St. Louis River Alliance. From hot chocolate, to a bonfire, and even snowshoeing, there were all kinds of fun activities to enjoy. Wednesday’s event was free and family friendly,...
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
St. Luke’s Volunteer Receives State Award
DULUTH, Minn. — One community member now holds a commendable state award for more than 25 years spent volunteering at St. Luke’s. Wednesday, Linda Tezak was granted the “Presidents Award” from Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers. Tezak is currently the MAHV Membership Chair and Interim District...
Superior Police K-9 Marik Dies One Year After Retirement
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is mourning after the death of police K-9 Marik. Marik recently became ill from a gastrointestinal condition, according to the Northland K9 Foundation. Marik was partnered with Sgt. Nick Eastman. During the 7.5 years together, Marik was deployed 541 times and is...
Coffee Conversation: Two Harbors Musher Gears Up for Beargrease Race
DULUTH, Minn. — Two Harbors Musher Colleen Wallin and sled dog Maple joined FOX21 on the morning show ahead of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon this weekend. The Beargrease Marathon starts at 10:00 am Sunday, Jan. 29 at Billy’s Bar in Duluth and will finish around 5:00 pm Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
